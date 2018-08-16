Injury-hit Kohli Could be More Dangerous in Third Test: Bayliss

Loading...
Kohli did not take the field on the fourth day of the second Test because of a back injury. However, he batted in the second innings even though he looked in discomfort.
Bayliss said he isn't worried about Kohli's fitness issues.
"It could mean he's more of a dangerous player. Through history there are a lot of players who have played with an injury and scored runs and taken wickets," Bayliss said.
"I don't know if that focuses the mind more but I have just seen him take some slip catches without any problems, so I'm sure he'll be playing. That won't change our approach to the way we play him."
Bayliss hoped the conditions at Trent Bridge would be similar to Lord's.
"I haven't been out there but normally there is a bit of swing around. We're looking forward to it being the same as Lord's. That would be nice," he added.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 16, 2018, 10:15 PM IST