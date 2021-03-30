India vs England: Inzamam Compares This Indian Cricketer With Sir Vivian Richards

Following a lean 2019 and 2020 where Rishabh Pant often lost his place in the team and KL Rahul replacing him as the first-choice keeper in the team in the limited-overs format, he has made a dream comeback in 2021. His match-saving innings in the Sydney Test and the match-winning innings in Adelaide against Australia has rejuvenated his career.

The southpaw continued his good run of form in the Test series against England and played two crucial knocks in the ODIs to help India win the series 2-1. Pant has garnered praise from everywhere and after Ian Bell, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq is the latest to join the bandwagon.

Inzamam believes he was the difference between India and England in the ODI series.

“What a player he is. After a long time, I’ve seen such a player who plays much better than you think of a player how he should be. I’ve been following him since the India tour of Australia. He doesn’t seem like playing under pressure,” Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“Even in Australia, when all the seniors were out with injuries, his effortless batting at the middle-order made it look as if India haven’t lost any wicket or they aren’t playing on Australian soil.

“Earlier, players used to struggle while playing Down Under but Pant is not bothered at all. Earlier in the 70’s era, Vivian Richards used to be the difference between West Indies and any other side. Similarly, Pant was the difference between India and England,” Inzamam added.

Inzamam further added that Pant’s innings of 78 runs in the 3rd ODI was outstanding as it came on a wicket where batsmen were struggling against spinners.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to score against spinners as we all saw Virat Kohli getting bowled by Moeen Ali. But Pant once again played a fine knock and scored 74 runs (78*) in 62 balls, at a strike rate of more than 100. No other batter has a strike rate of more than 100,” Inzamam said.

The former Pakistan captain also praised Virat Kohli for promoting Rishabh Pant up the order.”It was a smart move by Virat that he promoted Pant up the order. India lost three senior players – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and the pressure was mounted on India. But Pant played an important role in releasing the pressure.”