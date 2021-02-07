- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England: Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck
Before the start of the first Test between India and England, many had predicted Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj to be a part of playing XI, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead Shahbaz Nadeem and Washinton Sundar were preferred. Both Kuldeep and Siraj were benched. But the duo have now managed to make the headlines, not for the right reason though.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 7:32 AM IST
On Saturday, a video from the Indian dressing room surfaced where Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. This has garnered mixed reactions from the fans, and left many confused if that was in jest or serious.
On Saturday, a video from the Indian dressing room surfaced where Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. This has garnered mixed reactions from the fans, and left many confused if that was in jest or serious.
WATCH THE VIDEO -
What did siraj do here to kuldeep?👀👀#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pmWzVXAwt9— VIRATIAN stan (@VIRATIANstan18) February 5, 2021
Here are some of the reactions from the video -
@BCCI @SGanguly99 @sachin_rt what is happening here? Why is Siraj manhandling @imkuldeep18? How can such behavior be condoned? Has there been any enquiry ordered into it? @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @ImRo45 @TimesNow @republic @ABPNews @cricbuzz @BefittingFacts— John Connor (@John_Connor_77) February 6, 2021
The way Siraj acted may be friendly but the way kuldeep reacted was like he was afraid and bullied but couldn't do anything . Pay attention to their body language too.— Rahul Rawat (@RahulRa36780713) February 6, 2021
My question is why siraj tightly grabs kuldeep neck outside dressing room.— cricket enthusiastic (@AyushDe55914819) February 6, 2021
@BCCI what's happening in team india first kuldeep yadav not selected,then siraj grabs his neck in anger,what action needs to be taken???— pankaj jain (@pankajjain012) February 6, 2021
Meanwhile, a second double hundred in the last 5 innings for skipper Joe Root coupled with an attacking 82 by Ben Stokes were the highlights of the second day's play of the series opener in Chennai. England, resuming on Day 2 at 263 for 3 ended at 555 for the loss of 8 wickets. It is England's third-highest total in the first innings in a Test match in India and the highest in 36 years. The visitors are in a commanding position with the runs on the board to dictate the course of play over the next three days.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking