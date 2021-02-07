CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck

India vs England: Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck

Before the start of the first Test between India and England, many had predicted Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj to be a part of playing XI, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead Shahbaz Nadeem and Washinton Sundar were preferred. Both Kuldeep and Siraj were benched. But the duo have now managed to make the headlines, not for the right reason though.

India vs England: Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck

Before the start of the first Test between India and England, many had predicted Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj to be a part of playing XI, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead Shahbaz Nadeem and Washinton Sundar were preferred. Both Kuldeep and Siraj were benched. But the duo have now managed to make the headlines, not for the right reason though.

On Saturday, a video from the Indian dressing room surfaced where Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. This has garnered mixed reactions from the fans, and left many confused if that was in jest or serious.

ALSO READ - India Cricket Schedule Between 2021-2023 Announced by BCCI, Team to Play Non-stop Cricket

WATCH THE VIDEO -

Here are some of the reactions from the video -

ALSO READ - India vs England: With 19 No Balls, India Continue to Toil at Chepauk

Meanwhile, a second double hundred in the last 5 innings for skipper Joe Root coupled with an attacking 82 by Ben Stokes were the highlights of the second day's play of the series opener in Chennai. England, resuming on Day 2 at 263 for 3 ended at 555 for the loss of 8 wickets. It is England's third-highest total in the first innings in a Test match in India and the highest in 36 years. The visitors are in a commanding position with the runs on the board to dictate the course of play over the next three days.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking