India vs England: Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck Before the start of the first Test between India and England, many had predicted Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj to be a part of playing XI, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead Shahbaz Nadeem and Washinton Sundar were preferred. Both Kuldeep and Siraj were benched. But the duo have now managed to make the headlines, not for the right reason though.

Before the start of the first Test between India and England, many had predicted Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj to be a part of playing XI, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Instead Shahbaz Nadeem and Washinton Sundar were preferred. Both Kuldeep and Siraj were benched. But the duo have now managed to make the headlines, not for the right reason though.

On Saturday, a video from the Indian dressing room surfaced where Siraj was seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck. This has garnered mixed reactions from the fans, and left many confused if that was in jest or serious.

ALSO READ - India Cricket Schedule Between 2021-2023 Announced by BCCI, Team to Play Non-stop Cricket

WATCH THE VIDEO -

What did siraj do here to kuldeep?👀👀#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pmWzVXAwt9 — VIRATIAN stan (@VIRATIANstan18) February 5, 2021

Here are some of the reactions from the video -

The way Siraj acted may be friendly but the way kuldeep reacted was like he was afraid and bullied but couldn't do anything . Pay attention to their body language too. — Rahul Rawat (@RahulRa36780713) February 6, 2021

My question is why siraj tightly grabs kuldeep neck outside dressing room. — cricket enthusiastic (@AyushDe55914819) February 6, 2021

@BCCI what's happening in team india first kuldeep yadav not selected,then siraj grabs his neck in anger,what action needs to be taken??? — pankaj jain (@pankajjain012) February 6, 2021

ALSO READ - India vs England: With 19 No Balls, India Continue to Toil at Chepauk

Meanwhile, a second double hundred in the last 5 innings for skipper Joe Root coupled with an attacking 82 by Ben Stokes were the highlights of the second day's play of the series opener in Chennai. England, resuming on Day 2 at 263 for 3 ended at 555 for the loss of 8 wickets. It is England's third-highest total in the first innings in a Test match in India and the highest in 36 years. The visitors are in a commanding position with the runs on the board to dictate the course of play over the next three days.