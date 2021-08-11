India vs England: Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal Sweat in the Nets Ahead of Lord’s Test

Team India and England are gearing up to clash in the second Test which gets underway from August 12 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. The five-match Test series currently stands 0-0 and both teams will be raring to get the first victory on the board and the Lord’s provides the perfect setting for such an important encounter.

The Virat Kohli-led side were on the cusp of victory, needing just 157 runs on the final day with nine wickets intact in the first Test. Nevertheless, rain played its part to rule out a definite result in the first Test. They would be keen to draw first blood in the Lord’s Test, and it seems they have some good news heading into the crucial match.

Ahead of the second contest against Joe Root-led England, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and opener Mayank Agarwal were seen pacing out in the nets. National broadcaster Doordarshan shared a clip on Twitter which shows Agarwal resuming his batting drills. The 30-year-old had earlier suffered a concussion ahead of the series, which forced him to miss the first Test at Trent Bridge. However, in the 24-second video clip, Agarwal looks match fit and he could be seen smashing two solid shots through the covers in the training session.

Meanwhile, Team India mandarins are also expected to take a call on the final 11 only on Wednesday, with Ishant Sharma also understood to be among the mix. It left many baffled when the veteran pacer was not included in the Trent Bridge Test. Sharma was their highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps, when India’s last tour of England in 2018. The 32-year-old has been struggling from a tear that he suffered during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month. Nevertheless, he too seems to have made good recovery and the team management would be keen to draft the 102-Test veteran to make an impact should he be given an opportunity in London.

However, it is still not clear if either of the cricketers will be an automatic inclusion in the playing XI.

