India vs England: It Felt Like a Rolls Royce Was Batting in the Middle - Ramiz Raja on Virat Kohli While it was Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin's tons that helped India corner England in the second Test at Chennai, but it was Virat Kohli's presence on the crease that made all the difference in Team India's mindset. Former Pakistan skipper praised Kohli and said that watching him bat was like seeing Rolls Royce bat.

“The batting was outstanding. When your opener scores above 160, you can’t really question the pitch. And the way Ashwin batted in the second innings using his common sense was superb. But the man who batted the best in the match was Virat Kohli. His footwork exemplary, concentration was very good on a difficult track. It felt like a Rolls Royce was batting in the middle,” Raja said in his YouTube channel.

Ever since the return of cricket, Kohli has managed some crucial fifties for India, be it 74 in Adelaide Test against Australia, or a fifty against England in first Test, or the one in the second Test. Raja went on to say that India got their selection right.

“India went ahead of the perfect team. They did not shy away from making bold selections. Axar Patel picked up five wickets on debut, Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century, picked up wickets, the catching was brilliant from India. Overall, it was a complete performance from India. They had lost the first Test, needed to make a turnaround and they did it,” he added.

“My gut feeling says, England will be battered in the rest of the series. India are now in form,” he said.