It Was the Best Innings of My Career - Pujara Tells Interviewer Kohli

After restricting the opposition for 246 in the first innings, India were in a spot of bother at 195/8 but Pujara ensured that he, along with the tail-enders, took India beyond England’s total by 27 runs.
After his innings, Pujara told Virat Kohli in an interview for BCCI.tv, that his effort was a result of the time he had spent on the crease in the previous Test at Trent Bridge, where he had scored a crafty 72 in the second innings.
“The innings in the last Test helped me because of the time I spent on the crease. I could trust the preparation I was doing and could implement that in this Test. But when we (Pujara-Kohli) were batting together, I felt that we could add another 100-150 runs, but unfortunately you got out,” he said.
After losing batting partners at regular intervals, Pujara took the attack to the bowlers and added close to 80 runs with the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, which helped the team’s cause.
Talking about his partnership with Ishant and Bumrah, Pujara said, “When I was batting with the tail-enders, I thought we might get bowled out and I'd remain not out on 80-85. But the way Ishant and Bumrah batted, I was really pleased. I have seen many tail-enders do that in the past, and now we can rely on them.”
Kohli even went on to tag Pujara’s ton as the best of his career. Even Pujara agreed and said, “The innings in Colombo (2015) was challenging but, but here it was even more challenging. Seeing the current situation of the series, we are in a commanding position now. If we bowl well today, we can get them out cheaply and win the match. I think it could be a series-defining moment.”
First Published: September 1, 2018, 7:01 PM IST