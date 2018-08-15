It Will be a Tough Selection For Third Test, Says Buttler

Loading...
"It will be a tough selection for the third Test at Trent Bridge. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have won the Man of the Match awards in the first two Tests and, with Ben Stokes coming back into the squad, it will be a difficult decision for the coach and captain," Buttler wrote in Sky Sports.
England lead the five-match series 2-0 after wins in Birmingham and London.
All-rounder Stokes returned to the side after being found not guilty at the Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.
"... But Stokes walks into most teams around the world and so, back available, I'm sure he will be one of the first names on the team sheet. I'm looking forward to seeing him joining us back at training."
"It has been a difficult 10 or 11 months for him, I'm sure, but it's important for him that he can get back to being the amazing cricketer we know and love."
"The England dressing room is high on confidence after two big wins against the world number one team.
"The atmosphere among the lads is great after such an emphatic win over India at Lord's. The dressing room is a special place to be on days like that - celebrating with your teammates, it's one of the most enjoyable parts of playing cricket."
First Published: August 15, 2018, 10:21 PM IST