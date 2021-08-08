India vs England: 'It's a Shame' - Virat Kohli Disappointed After Rain Washes Away Entire Day in Nottingham

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw, after rain wreaked havoc and the last day of the match was lost due to rain. India ended day four on 52/1, needing 157 more runs to win the match. Given the situation one would have expected Virat Kohli & Co. to chase down the target, but that was not to be.

After a lost opportunity to take lead in the series, Kohli sounded disappointed. He said, “We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game."

Kohli also went on to commend the effort of the tailenders, to take India to a decent score in the first innings.

“Getting that lead was crucial, but it’s a shame we couldn’t finish day five. Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn’t want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead. It’s hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 and those runs were gold dust. Most likely this will be our template in this series, but adaptability has been our strength.

“The conditions and the pace on the wicket needs to be seen, but this team will be our template. England and India have always been a blockbuster, and looking forward to the next Test."

Meanwhile, the bowlers did a great job in the match, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with nine wickets. Now the onus is on the batsmen to come out good as they failed in the first innings.

