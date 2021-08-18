India vs England: 'It's Comedy Cricket' - David Lloyd Slams England's 'Blockathon'

Former England player turned commentator David Lloyd slammed England’s top three batsmen, calling their style of play ‘comedy cricket’. Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed have struggled, and Lloyd urged them to take a lesson or two from India’s top order batsmen.

Speaking to MailOnline, Lloyd said: “Look at India’s opening pair. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stand correctly and even though they are facing England’s greatest ever bowler in Anderson, they find ways to defend and score. Our top three seem to have no intention of scoring — they are just on a massive blockathon!

“It’s a broken record with Root always trying to get them out of an almighty scrape. In 57 years, I have never seen an opening pair stand like Rory Burns and Dom Sibley do. Ever! It’s comedy cricket and that is the biggest issue."

Lloyd said England have to pick the right XI.

“England have definitely got it in them to hit back. They have to! But first they have to pick the right team.

“They were spooked by India in this Test and Virat Kohli was all over them like a cheap suit. They couldn’t cope. So now they have to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

“They will know that wasn’t good enough and the coach will be telling them he expects a far better performance. Pick players with technique and then get right into India.

“Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri knew they could get under England’s skin. England were too meek and mild. They didn’t have enough leaders to say: ‘Right, we’ll go right back at them."

