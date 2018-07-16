Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 16, 2018, 1:55 PM IST
India vs England: James Anderson Bags Two Wickets in First Game Back from Injury, Eyes Full Fitness Before India Tests

England fast bowler James Anderson bagged two wickets for Lancashire’s second XI on his return to competitive cricket as he limbers up for the Test series against India.

The 35-year-old returned with figures of 2/32 in 14 overs as Nottinghamshire were bundled out for 126 in a match that had been arranged to facilitate the fast bowler’s comeback.

Anderson had been out of action due to a shoulder niggle since the series against Pakistan in June. If he shows no signs of discomfort, Anderson could soon be seen in action in the Roses Championship fixture against Yorkshire at Old Trafford next weekend.

His new ball partner Stuart Broad too is nursing an ankle injury and would be looking to make a comeback against Surrey in the County Championship from July 22. That will be Broad’s only chance to play red-ball cricket before the Test series against India.

There are apprehensions over Chris Woakes as well who will also be returning after a knee injury. He recently played for Warwickshire’s second XI and will appear in the match between India A and England Lions this week.

First Published: July 16, 2018, 1:51 PM IST

