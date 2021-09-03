India vs England: James Anderson Bowls With Bleeding Knee, Twitter in Awe

Ace England seamer James Anderson is maturing like a fine wine as he keeps improvinghis bowling with each passing day. The 39-year-old is also in terrific form in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. He is currently placed at the third spot in the bowling chart of the series with 14 wickets in his kitty. Anderson is only behind his fellow countrymen Ollie Robinson (19 wickets) and India’s Japrit Bumrah (16 wickets) in terms of the number of scalps.

Anderson specializes in swing bowling, especially when they are playing in the favourable conditions of England. And it’s no wonder that England skipper Joe Root wants to hand over the ball to English paceman every time they take a new one as he is capable of destroying any world-class batting line-up.

However, this time around, Anderson has not won over the cricket enthusiasts with his magnificent skills, but rather for his commitment to the game.On Thursday, during India’s first innings, an incident was recorded on the camera, when Jimmy was seen bowling with a bleeding knee.

According to a report in the Mirror, Anderson injured his knee after taking a tumble while bowling. The reportadds that he might have cut his right knee. The blood was also visible on his trouser when he was bowling in the 42nd over of the match.

Sharing a photograph of Anderson’s bleeding knee, a cricket fan on Twitter wrote, “The blood is visible on James Anderson’s leg.”

The blood is bleeding on James Anderson's legs.

“Blood from James Anderson’s pant, but he’s still bowling on,” wrote another cricket enthusiast on Twitter along with a screengrab.

Blood from James Anderson's pant, but he's still bowling on.

“Blood from Jimmy’s knees but he is still bowling… Respect! Dedication Level at the age of 39,” read another Tweet on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, England were on the top at the end of the first day’s play in the fourth Test match. After bowling out India for just 191 runs, England were batting at 53/3 at the stumps.

