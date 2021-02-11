- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
India vs England: James Anderson Could be Rested for Second Test, Hints Coach Silverwood
Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson, whose three wickets on the fifth and final day of the first Test dented the Indian middle-order, may not play the second Test as the team look to continue their rotation policy, hinted coach Chris Silverwood. "I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you'll have to wait and see," Silverwood told the media on Wednesday.
- IANS
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 9:17 AM IST
ALSO READ - India vs England: Big Blow to Team India's Chances as Star All-rounder Ruled Out - Report
"Has it crossed my mind [to play Broad and Anderson together]? Yes, they are both class acts, but things are working at the moment and we have to look after our players... We have got many bowlers here that we could play at any given point. I feel very lucky that I have an abundance of talent," said Silverwood while hinting that 38-year-old Anderson could be rested.
Silverwood also defended Dom Bess who picked four wickets in the first innings but went for runs in the second.
"I'm not worried. I had a chat with him afterwards and he is still in good spirits. He can have a bad day every now and again. It is not through lack of effort. He's shown he can get us wickets so I am sure he'll be fine," he said.
He also spoke on all-rounder Moeen Ali's chances of playing the second Test.
"Everything is on the table. If we feel we need to do it we have the options available to rotate. [Ali has] worked as hard as he possibly can do. He's not played a game, we accept that, but those are the times that we're in at the moment. Should he play I'd have every confidence in him," said Silverwood.
England had won the first Test by 227 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test begins at the same venue on February 13.
