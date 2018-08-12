Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Anderson Joins Illustrious Company After Completing Century of Wickets at Lord's

New Delhi: England fast bowler James Anderson became only the second bowler in the history of Tests to take 100 wickets at a single venue after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, on Sunday.

During the course of India's second innings at Lord's, opener Murali Vijay became Anderson's 100th victim at the venue. Muralitharan had achieved this feat at three different venues during his career.

Apart from that Anderson became the first bowler to take 100 wickets at Lord's and is way ahead of compatriot Stuart Broad in the list. Broad has 79 wickets as of now in his kitty at Home of Cricket.

Anderson’s string of records do not end here. He also became the fifth player ever to take 550 wickets in the longest format of the game and joined the likes of Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Glenn McGrath in this list.

First Published: August 12, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
