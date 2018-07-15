India vs England: James Vince Called Up for Final ODI

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday that Vince's call-up would allow Dawid Malan to play for the Lions, England's A side, in their four-day match against India A in Worcester starting on Monday.
In addition, 2019 World Cup hosts England have also released Surrey paceman Sam Curran from their ODI squad to play for the Lions.
Vince, 27, has played 13 Tests an five one-day internationals but has yet to nail down a place in the England side despite impressing at county level.
England, the world's top-ranked ODI team, levelled their three-match 50-over series against India at 1-1 with an 86-run win at Lord's on Saturday that featured a century from star batsman Joe Root.
The Lions match comes ahead of England's five-Test series against India starting at Edgbaston on August 1.
Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer but no longer a white-ball international cricketer, has been included in the Lions side as has seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes.
Surrey opener Rory Burns will captain the team at New Road.
First Published: July 15, 2018, 6:37 PM IST