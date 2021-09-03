India vs England: Jarvo, The Pitch Invader, Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

Pitch invader Daniel Jarvis or Jarvo has been apprehended by the police after he tried to disrupt proceedings in the ongoing India v England Test series for the third time. He ran onto the pitch on the second day of the fourth Test match between India and England to surprise of players from both sides. Earlier he was also banned by the Yorkshire county as he invaded the Leeds pitch twice during the third Test. His supposed act might have brought fame but it didn’t go down well with pundits and ex-cricketers who questioned that act.

He has now been arrested by the police on the suspicion of assault. During his act he was seen bowling to England batsman Ollie Pope, but in doing so he collided with Jonny Bairstow.

NEWS ALERT: Pitch invader Jarvo has been arrested on suspicion of assault. (Via BBC) #ENGvIND— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 3, 2021

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Daniel Jarvis, wearing an India jersey numbered 69, can be seen running into bowl to Ollie Pope. In the process, he collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow which was a bit weird to watch on camera. The incident has been condemned on Twitter.

Jarvo’s Oval Invasion Raises Security Concerns; Pressure Mounts On ECB: ‘This is Not Funny’

Daniel Jarvis is known as a comedian, filmmaker and a prankster, and his pitch invasions has surely brought him some fame. A number of Indian cricket fans are now fond of him and given a massive boost by following him on Instagram. He also boasts of a Youtube channel with 100k subscribers.

Jarvo was earlier banned for life by Yorkshire cricket club for this offence. However, no such action was taken in tandem by other English counties. The pressure is now mounting on ECB to take a serious note as these type of incidents can lead to a major security breach.

“Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a Yorkshire CCC spokesperson had told PTI earlier.

Asked what kind of measures will be taken to avoid such embarrassment which has now happened twice, the spokesperson said: “As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on."

On Friday, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

