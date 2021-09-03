CricketNext

India vs England: Jarvo's Oval Invasion Raises Security Concerns; Pressure Mounts On ECB: 'This is Not Funny'
3-MIN READ

India vs England: Jarvo's Oval Invasion Raises Security Concerns; Pressure Mounts On ECB: 'This is Not Funny'

Daniel Jarvis collided with England's Jonny Bairstow as he invaded pitch at the Oval.

Daniel Jarvis collided with England's Jonny Bairstow as he invaded pitch at the Oval.

Jarvo was earlier banned for life by Yorkshire cricket club for similar offence during the third Test match at Leeds.

Daniel Jarvis has invaded the pitch for the third time—the latest being at Oval which is playing host to fourth Test between India and England. Earlier he had been banned for life at Leeds for invading the pitch twice, no body expected him to do it again, but he did. And hence he opened a cane of worms. Several cricketers, commentators are miffed at ECB and want to know why haven’t they saw it coming despite the person being banned at the earlier venue for the same crime. WATCH VIDEO:

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Daniel Jarvis, wearing an India jersey numbered 69, can be seen running into bowl to Ollie Pope. In the process, he collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow which was a bit weird to watch on camera. The incident has been condemned on Twitter.

Daniel Jarvis is known as a comedian, filmmaker and a prankster, and his pitch invasions has surely brought him some fame. A number of Indian cricket fans are now fond of him and given a massive boost by following him on Instagram. He also boasts of a Youtube channel with 100k subscribers.

Umesh Yadav Grabs Limelight With Superb Spell; Enters Elusive 150 Club

Jarvo was earlier banned for life by Yorkshire cricket club for this offence. However, no such action was taken in tandem by other English counties. The pressure is now mounting on ECB to take a serious note as these type of incidents can lead to a major security breach.

“Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a Yorkshire CCC spokesperson had told PTI earlier.

Asked what kind of measures will be taken to avoid such embarrassment which has now happened twice, the spokesperson said: “As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on."

On Friday, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

(WIth PTI inputs)

September 03, 2021