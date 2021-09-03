India vs England: Jarvo's Oval Invasion Raises Security Concerns; Pressure Mounts On ECB: 'This is Not Funny'

Daniel Jarvis has invaded the pitch for the third time—the latest being at Oval which is playing host to fourth Test between India and England. Earlier he had been banned for life at Leeds for invading the pitch twice, no body expected him to do it again, but he did. And hence he opened a cane of worms. Several cricketers, commentators are miffed at ECB and want to know why haven’t they saw it coming despite the person being banned at the earlier venue for the same crime. WATCH VIDEO:

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Daniel Jarvis, wearing an India jersey numbered 69, can be seen running into bowl to Ollie Pope. In the process, he collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow which was a bit weird to watch on camera. The incident has been condemned on Twitter.

Jarvo is back on the field of play. And this time he’s physically bumped into Olie Pope. I hope nobody is seeing humour in it anymore. Appalling that he’s allowed to attend every game in this series. #EngvInd— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2021

This not funny anymore😡#Jarvo entering the cricket field and reaching the main wicket should be taken as a serious offence now. pic.twitter.com/Ji7U2uDLc1— Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) September 3, 2021

Don’t tell me the whole #Jarvo saga is a broadcaster/home board PR stunt! It’s stupid either way. 0/100 either to the stunt or the security. #EngvInd— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) September 3, 2021

Daniel Jarvis is known as a comedian, filmmaker and a prankster, and his pitch invasions has surely brought him some fame. A number of Indian cricket fans are now fond of him and given a massive boost by following him on Instagram. He also boasts of a Youtube channel with 100k subscribers.

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

Jarvo was earlier banned for life by Yorkshire cricket club for this offence. However, no such action was taken in tandem by other English counties. The pressure is now mounting on ECB to take a serious note as these type of incidents can lead to a major security breach.

“Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty," a Yorkshire CCC spokesperson had told PTI earlier.

Asked what kind of measures will be taken to avoid such embarrassment which has now happened twice, the spokesperson said: “As on previous days, there will be stewards present around there to stop anyone that attempts to get on."

On Friday, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

