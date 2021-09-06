India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Beats Kapil Dev By a Test, Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler to Reach Hundred Wickets

Jasprit Bumrah has become the fastest Indian bowler to reach hundred Test wicket. He achieved the feat in just 24 Tests as he removed England’s Ollie Pope for a score of just two runs. It was a classic one from ‘boom’ as he managed the break the defence of a solid middle-order batter who had top scored for the hosts in the first essay. Meanwhile, in doing so, he has achieved the feat of being fastest Indian to 100 Test wickets. Here is the list:

Fastest Indian pacers to 100 Test wickets (by matches):24 - Jasprit Bumrah25 - Kapil Dev28 - Irfan Pathan29 - Mohammed Shami30 - Javagal Srinath33 - Ishant Sharma#ENGvIND — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 6, 2021

Bumrah made this happen in just 24 Tests and is closely followed by legendary Kapil Dev who entered the 100 club on the back of 25 Test matches. He is followed by the likes of Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami who took 28 and 29 games respectively; they are followed by Javagal Srinath and Ishant Sharma.

Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Monthly Award After Exploits Against England

He had a fantastic Test match in Lord’s, first batting England out of the game with his superb 89 run stand with Mohammed Shami. Then he returned to remove the England top order as India won the second Test by 151 runs.

Earlier at Lord’s, he was targeted by England players for bowling beamers at James Anderson. It all began when Mark Wood, on his return to the bowling mark, had said something to the Indian cricketer who was at the non-striker’s end. This didn’t go down well with Bumrah and he promptly took up the matter with the on-ground umpires. Buttler and Root too rushed in to find out what he was complaining about.

