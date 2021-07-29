India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Other Bowlers Hit the Nets, See Pics

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin - India’s bowlers were back in action in full swing at Durham, training in the nets ahead of the first Test which begins in Nottingham on August 4.

Board of Control for Cricket in India shared pictures of the bowlers in action.

#TeamIndia bowlers having a go at in the nets ahead of the #ENGvIND Test series 💪💪

It’s a good sign for India given Ishant Sharma was injured on his right hand during the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand last month, which India lost.

Ishant did not feature in India’s first-class warm up match against County Select XI last week. A couple of days back, BCCI shared pictures of batsmen, including Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, hitting the nets.

Rahane’s return to action is a sign of recovery from the hamstring niggle that prevented him from playing in the warm up match.

Rahane didn’t play the game because of a “mild swelling around his left upper hamstring." He was administered injection to reduce the swelling and the pain associated with the injury. He trained on Monday as well.

Kohli too had missed the game with a sore back but had hit the nets even when the rest of the players were in the game.

The Indian team had a couple of injury blows as Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill were ruled out with injuries. India will fly in Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw as replacements.

The duo is currently in Sri Lanka, playing the white-ball series. However, Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday putting the team in isolation. It remains to be seen how that will affect Suryakumar and Shaw’s travel plans.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla

