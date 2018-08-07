Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test

Loading...
The bowling coach confirmed on Tuesday that the speedster, who did feature in the first Test at Edgbaston, has resumed bowling in the nets but is not match-fit and will not be available for selection for the second Test beginning Thursday.
"He (Bumrah) is bowling right now but it's too early to put him into a game like situation. We are waiting for the plaster to come off. He is out of contention for the second Test," Arun told the media in London.
Bumrah, who fractured his thumb during the first T20 international against Ireland, underwent surgery in Leeds, and was selected in the Test squad with the hope that he would recover in time for Lord’s. Subsequently, Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement for the limited overs matches and added to the Test squad for the first three games.
The BCCI while naming the squad for the first three Test had said: “Jasprit Bumrah who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the 2nd Test onwards based on his fitness.”
The Indian bowling attack though did fairly well without the speedster in the first Test as they managed to take all 20 English wickets with spinner R Ashwin and speedster Ishant Sharma being the pick of the bowlers in the first and second innings respectively. That though was not enough to save Virat Kohli’s side from a 31-run defeat at Edgbaston.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 7, 2018, 6:18 PM IST