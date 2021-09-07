India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah - Raised Through Indian First-Class Cricket, Conquering Foreign Grounds

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been going places in the last three and a half years, plying his trade across the cricketing world and impressing one and all. Raised in the exacting first class environment in India, the Punjabi-speaking from Gujarat has taken more Test match scalps with the English Dukes ball and the Australian Kookaburra than the homemade SG Test. In fact his collection with the foreign brands is a substantial 97, having played 22 Test matches in England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the West Indies.

On Monday (September 6) at London’s second famous cricket ground, the most followed young man on the fast lane since he made his debut against South Africa at Cape Town’s Newlands in January 2018, Bumrah reached a personal milestone of taking hundred wickets in traditional Test cricket. England’s young middle order, predicted to be the next big batsman after Joe Root, Ollie Pope was bowled hook, like and sinker to become Bumrah’s 100th victim in 24 Tests. It was a feat that relegated Kapil Dev to the second spot, who among India’s fast bowlers, completed his first hundred wickets in the 25th Test.

If Pope —- who made an impressive half century in the first innings of his comeback Test at his home ground — was tricked by an in-ducker, Johnny Bairstow was equally beaten hollow by a perfect yorker-length. It was the most emphatic way of dismissing batsmen — clean bowled -‘ and Bumrah looked to be in perfect rhythm to get going as he put his team on the road to victory and take a 2-1 lead with one more Test at Old Trafford.

Bumrah became the ninth Indian to get to the first marker that bowlers of any type aspire for in the multi-day Test cricket. The previous nine were Kapil Dev, Karsan Ghavri, Jawagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Vijay Patel, the head coach of the Gujarat Ranji Trophy for many years says: " Jasprit made his debut for India first in ODIs, and at that time he was considered as an ODI bowler. There also he proved himself and created records, and established permanency in the national team, but he always used to say, if you play Test cricket, then only you get the feeling of playing for India. He worked hard and whatever limited chances he got to play in first’class cricket, he proved his mettle and ultimately made the breakthrough in Test cricket. From his debut itself he put his mark in multi-day cricket, and by the time he made his India debut in Test cricket, he had all the ideas of international cricket, and immediately he stamped his mark winning matches for India, and became a most dependable bowler. Today he has become the fastest 100 wicket- taker bowler for India in Test cricket, which is not a surprise because it is his attitude and approach towards the game that has made it possibile. I think many more records are waiting for him from the way he has taken a liking for the game at the highest level."

India’s fast bowlers have been making a mark in England, right from the time Mahommed Nissar and Amar Singh Ladha made a sensational start in India’s first Test at the Lord’s in 1932, when they dismissed Percy Holmes and Herbert Sutcliffe for low scores. India’s fast and seam bowlers have taken 535 wickets in England with Ishant Sharma topping the list with 48 and followed by Kapil Dev at 43. As of now Mohammed Shami and Bumrah have taken 32 each. Zaheer Khan has taken 31.

Without doubt though, Bumrah has been India’s best practitioner of fast bowling in the last visit to England in 2018 and now. He is quite different from the old conventional fast bowlers, who had a side-on action. These days they are few and far between; but Bumrah is even more odd, with practically no proper run up to the bowling crease. And he sends the ball down with an awkward action that batsmen have not been able to pick with conviction. He has a bag of tricks that he attempts at will, and he has been more aggressive and intimidating these days with short balls, as it was seen, even when bowling to Jimmy Anderson.

Clearly Bumrah was concerned with his unproductive effort in the WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton when the conditions were most favorable to bowlers of his ilk. He went wicket less (0/57 and 0/35) in the campaign that was dominated by New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson.

But Bumrah made the most of the long break after the WTC final and the 15-day training in Durham. He was in full throttle at Trent Bridge (4/46 and 5/64). He was an impactful bowler at Lord’s and at The Oval and has remained the linchpin playing his part in two wins in the five Test series.

Only on nine occasions (innings) - in the 48 innings -‘ Bumrah has not found a wicket come his way. He did not bowl in two. He has taken five wickets six times and three wickets in an innings thirteen times, and he has featured in ten Test match wins.

Bumrah has turned out to be exceptional in white-ball, as well as the red, and in IPL in which he has taken 115 wickets for Mumbai Indians and in ODIs, he has 108 wickets.

It was John Wright, the former New Zealand captain, India coach and the Mumbai Indians talent scout, who discovered the potential talent and uniqueness in Bumrah in a West Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali match in Ahmedabad in 2013. A word or two from the then Gujarat captain, Parthiv Patel was enough to take Bumrah to the MI camp. Since then he has not looked back. At the press conference, Bumrah said he is not fascinated by numbers. He expressed happiness on reaching the 100 wicket mark, but he also said that his aim is to play for India as long as possible and contribute to the team.

Hitesh Majumdar, Gujarat’s former bowling coach said: " We as a Gujarat cricket fraternity are so proud of Jassi. This is his first milestone, wishing him many more.

I reckon he will become No. 1 in the world as he has proved across all formats in the last three years. He is by far the best, and I am sure he will continue to do good work for India in the coming days. He is the youngest among them, but one with lots of experience. He has a good variety of balls he sends down according to the situation. Taking 100 wickets in 24 Tests remarkable."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here