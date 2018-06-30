Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out England ODI and T20I Series Due to Broken Finger

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 30, 2018, 7:59 PM IST
India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out England ODI and T20I Series Due to Broken Finger

Jasprit Bumrah. (Getty Images)

In a major setback to India before the T20 and ODI series against England, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out after he suffered a broken finger against Ireland in the first T20 international. Bumrah, who wasn’t included in the playing XI for the second game, was injured during the 20th over of Ireland’s innings after attempting to take a catch on his own bowling.

"Bumrah has a broken finger and will miss the limited-over series against England,” a BCCI official confirmed to Cricketnext. “We will make an official announcement and also name the replacement soon,"

Bumrah is the no.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world at the moment and is placed tenth in the T20 rankings. He put in a strong performance in the only game he played, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden. He is likely to be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.

Thakur and Chahar were part of the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings team, with Thakur picking 16 wickets and Chahar taking 10 in the season. They are also part of the India A team currently in England taking part in the tri-series along with West Indies.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England starting with T20I series from July 3. Bumrah will be hoping to regain full fitness before the Test series which starts on August 1.

Also Watch

bumrah injuryengland vs india 2018jasprit bumrah
First Published: June 30, 2018, 7:22 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking