India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out England ODI and T20I Series Due to Broken Finger

"Bumrah has a broken finger and will miss the limited-over series against England,” a BCCI official confirmed to Cricketnext. “We will make an official announcement and also name the replacement soon,"
Bumrah is the no.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world at the moment and is placed tenth in the T20 rankings. He put in a strong performance in the only game he played, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden. He is likely to be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.
Thakur and Chahar were part of the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings team, with Thakur picking 16 wickets and Chahar taking 10 in the season. They are also part of the India A team currently in England taking part in the tri-series along with West Indies.
India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against England starting with T20I series from July 3. Bumrah will be hoping to regain full fitness before the Test series which starts on August 1.
First Published: June 30, 2018, 7:22 PM IST