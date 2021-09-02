India vs England: Jimmy Anderson Reveals 'Emotions' Behind Taking Virat Kohli’s Prized Wicket

When two of the greatest of their respective generations collide on the field, wonders happen. Emotions are visible, tempers flare up and the battle only gets aggressive. To date, England’s knight Jimmy Anderson has got the better of India captain Virat Kohli, seven times so far. The number may seem less, given the times the two players have locked horns, but each wicket for Anderson is a prized possession as the pacer describes the ‘emotions’ attached to it. England and India have a long history and whenever the two heavyweights collide, it’s war.

Anderson wrote a column for The Telegraph and described the emotions on claiming the wicket of Kohli in the ongoing Test series between the two nations.

He explained that there was a lot of ‘emotion’ when the pacer was able to dismiss Kohli in the first innings of the third Test in Leeds. Comparing it to Kohli’s wicket at Trent Bridge, Anderson described the feeling as ‘extra something’ as Kohli is not only the Indian captain, but also a ‘good player’.

Similar to Anderson, Kohli expresses his emotions openly as well. Whenever a wicket is taken, the Indian skipper runs in joy, throws his hands in the air, and celebrates with his teammates. Anderson wants to show the Indian captain what it means to get him out.

While Anderson will be gunning for Kohli’s wickets in the remaining two Test matches left, the Indian captain is yet to put on a performance with the bat in the series. Kohli has so far struggled in the three matches played in England. He has only scored 124 runs, including just one half-century which was scored in the Headingly Test. While the Indian captain seeks an opportunity to shine, Anderson has claimed 13 wickets in three matches, including one fifer.

England dismantled India in the third Test, handing them a humiliating loss after the Lord’s Test. The series is alive and level at the moment. Shifting focus to the fourth Test at Kennington Oval, while England will look to continue their dominance, the visitors will look to make changes in order to shift the momentum in the penultimate clash of the series.

England host India in the fourth Test of the series at the Kennington Oval, London from September 2 to September 6. Both sides will be making changes in the clash and the onus will be on skipper Kohli to make the right decisions and right changes in order to gain an advantage at The Oval. Known to be a batsman’s paradise, the weather this time could act as an assist to the bowlers. The fourth Test commences from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

