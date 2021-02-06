India vs England: Joe Root Adds Unique Feather to Illustrious Cap with Chennai Double Ton England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to notch up a double century in his 100th Test.

England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to notch up a double century in his 100th Test, getting to the unique milestone on the second day of the first Test against India in Chennai on Saturday. The 30-year-old reached his double hundred when he lofted India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over long-on in the second session on Day 2 of the series-opener. He would then go on to make 218 in 377 balls, eventually being dismissed when a straight one from Shahbaz Nadeem rapped him in the pads and he was given out LBW. His double ton propelled England to 555-8 at stumps on the second day.

"First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test JOE ROOT. Sensational innings from the England skipper," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a tweet.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul Haq, who hit 184 against India in Bengaluru in 2005, held the previous best score in the 100th Test.

Root's 218-run knock ended when he was trapped in front of the wicket by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. This was Root's fifth double century.

He joined the likes of compatriot Alastair Cook, South Africa's Graeme Smith and India's Rahul Dravid, who all have five double tons. On Friday, Root became the ninth player in the history of the game to score a ton on his 100th appearance when he brought up his 20th hundred.

On Saturday, the captain's 124-run partnership for the fourth wicket wih Stokes (82 - 10 fours, 3 sixes) meant England continued their dominance.

Ollie Pope (batting on 24), who came in at the fall of Stokes' wicket, overcame an early period of uncertainty to stitch together a half-century stand with Root.

Stokes fell when in sight of a ton, holing out after going for a slog sweep to give Shahbaz Nadeem his first wicket, some reward for his toil as Cheteshwar Pujara took a catch in the deep after an awkward juggle.

India found some luck towards the end of the day but England surpassed the 550-run mark and show no signs of declaring the innings just yet, with Root saying before the match that the visitor's would look to get to 600-700 in the first innings if they got a chance to bat first.