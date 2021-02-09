India vs England: Joe Root & Co. Snap India's 15-match Unbeaten Streak in Home Tests An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out.

The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.

Before the loss to England at Chennai, the last time that India tasted defeat in a home Test was against Australia in Pune during the second Test of that series.

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday wreaked havoc, utilising his reverse swing skills to great effect. Resuming the final day at 39/1 in their pursuit of a tall chase of 420, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara early as he was caught in the slips against Jack Leach, after scoring 15 runs off the 38 ball he faced.

Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli then shared a 34-run stand and tried to steady the Indian ship. However, just after reaching his third Test fifty, Gill got out bowled, courtesy a ripper from Anderson.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to perform with the bat as he got out in the same over via an in-swinging delivery from Anderson, thus leaving India in a precarious situation. Rahane, who had scored just one in the first innings, went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

Rishabh Pant, India's batting hero in the first innings, came out with his flambouyant batting approach and scored 11 off 19 before he became the third scalp of Anderson. The 38-year-old came round the wicket to Pant and angled in a delivery into the batsman who managed to get a leading edge to skipper Joe Root standing at short cover.

Washington Sundar, the next batsman in, also couldn't stay long and got out for a duck against Dom Bess.

Ravichandran Ashwin then faced some blows on his body but made sure that he didn't give his wicket away as India went into Lunch needing 276 runs with just four wickets in hand. Kohli and Ashwin were batting on 45 and 2 respectively when the umpires called the end of the first session.

The match was quickly wrapped up after the lunch, with the England bowlers having no issues wrapping up the tail.

Earlier, England had scored 578 runs in their first innings in reply to which India posted 337, thus conceding a first innings lead of 241. The visitors then got bundled out for 178, thereby setting a 420-run target for the Indian team.

The second Test will also be played here, from Saturday.