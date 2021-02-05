CRICKETNEXT

India vs England: Joe Root Gets a Century in 100th Test Match, Enters Record Books

Root worked Washington Sundar towards Fine Leg and ran the single to complete a milestone which will see him in the company of greats like Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.

Joe Root led from the front as he grounded the hosts with a superb century in the first Test in Chennai. Incidentally, this was also his hundredth Test and hence the moment became even more special. Root worked Washington Sundar towards Fine Leg and ran the single to complete a milestone which will see him in the company of greats like Colin Cowdrey and Ricky Ponting.

Englishmen Cowdrey was the first cricketer to score a hundred in the hundredth Test match back in 1968. His feat was followed by other cricketers namely: Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, and Hashim Amla. Root is the third Englishmen to achieve this feat after Cowdrey and Alec Stewart. Meanwhile, there were only ten instances in the history of the game where a batsman has got a century in his hundredth Test. Ricky Ponting even went one step ahead and managed to get hundreds in  both the innings of his hundredth Test.

Earlier in the day Root received a cap from team-mate Ben Stokes for featuring in his milestone 100th Test in the first match of the series against India. The stylish right-hander was handed the special cap by star all-rounder Stokes prior to the start of the Test at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

PlayerScoreTeamOppositionGrounfYear
Colin Cowdrey104Englandv AustraliaBirmingham11-Jul-68
Javed Miandad145Pakistanv IndiaLahore01-Dec-89
Gordon Greenidge149West Indiesv EnglandSt John's12-Apr-90
Alex Stewart105Englandv West IndiesManchester03-Aug-00
Inzamam-ul-Haq184Pakistanv IndiaBengaluru24-Mar-05
Ricky Ponting120Australiav South AfricaSydney02-Jan-06
Ricky Ponting143*Australiav South AfricaSydney02-Jan-06
Greame Smith131South Africav EnglandThe Oval19-Jul-12
Hashim Amla134South Africav Sri LankaJohannesburg12-Jan-17
Joe RootBatting Englandv IndiaChennai05-Feb-21

He has also presented a special cap by England national selector Ed Smith on the occasion. Root had made his debut against India in the 2012-13 tour and also played his 50th Test against the same opponent in Vishakapatnam in 2016. The 30-year-old Root has scored 8,249 runs with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries before this Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who is playing in his 50th Test, also received a special cap from Root.

The England players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for inspirational war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, the ECB media manager said in a statement.

