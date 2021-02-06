India vs England: Joe Root Joins Elite Batting Club After First Innings Ton at Chennai After a first-innings ton against India in the ongoing Test at Chennai, England skipper Joe Root became a part of an elite list involving the likes of Javed Miandad and Alvin Kallicharran. He is now part of the list of players who scored consecutive seventh consecutive fifty against India in the sub-continent.

Coincidentally, this was also his hundredth Test and hence the moment became even more special. Root worked Washington Sundar towards Fine Leg and ran the single to complete a milestone which will see him in the company of greats like Colin Cowdrey and Ricky Ponting. While Miandad has eight fifty such scores against India from 1980 to 1987, Kallicharran has 7 such innings from 1974-1979.

In the series against Sri Lanka, Root had managed to score 228 and 186 at Galle, right before coming to India.

“It is really special right now but it will mean a lot more if we can get a result out of this game, and there is still plenty of cricket left to be played in this game.

“But it obviously is a treat to be in my 100th game and to be able to get some runs in it is very special in itself. So hopefully there is plenty more to come and this could contribute to a pretty substantial first innings total,” Root said at the end of Day 1.

Root had made his debut against India in the 2012-13 tour and also played his 50th Test against the same opponent in Vishakapatnam in 2016. The 30-year-old Root has scored 8,249 runs with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries before this Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who is playing in his 50th Test, also received a special cap from Root.