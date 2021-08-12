India vs England: Jonny Bairstow Reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s Cheeky Dismissal Celebration During Nottingham Test

England wicketkeeper and batsman Jonny Bairstow was not impressed with the silent dig by Mohammed Siraj after the pacer was able to dismiss the lower-order batsmen in the second innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge. The aggression in Test cricket will never die and in high-pressure situations, mind games and cheeky digs do play an important role. At Nottingham, the two sides put on an excellent cricketing performance which does bring out the essence of red-ball cricket. While bowlers had an enjoyable time on a green track at Trent Bridge, a few batsmen rose to the occasion to separate them from the rest. Sadly, there wasn’t any definite result as rain played spoilsport on the final day, concluding in a draw.

Siraj was one notable bowler who was quite pumped up for the England vs India battle and did sure want to be a part of it. The 27-year-old pacer claimed three wickets in two innings played and other than his brilliant spell with the red-ball, Siraj was also seen getting verbal with the English batsman. Siraj came into the limelight when the pacer dismissed Bairstow in the second innings of the match, sending him off with silent treatment. While there was no altercation at the time with no response from the English batsman, tensions have surely been brewed.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, Bairstow reacted to the matter by stating that ‘there was absolutely nothing in there, don’t think there was anything verbal specific’.

Bairstow along with skipper Joe Root stitched up a 42-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While the England captain was going strong, Bairstow was also chipping in as they led the hosts onwards. Siraj finally was able to break the bond to dismiss Bairstow and had his finger on his lips, shushing the England batsman as he made his way back to the pavilion.

England were bundled out for 183 and 303 in the first Test and India needed just 157 to chase. Unfortunately, rain had to intervene, that too on the final day to see the excellent contest being ended in a draw. India had dominated most of the sessions and had the hosts reeling at times.

Going into the second Test which is being played at Lord’s Cricket Ground, the battle between the two heavyweights will continue and the aggression and tensions will surely rise from here on, making it an excellent contest in Test cricket. The second Test starts from 03:30 PM IST from August 12 onwards.

