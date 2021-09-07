India vs England: Jos Buttler, Jack Leach Return to England Squad for Fifth Test

Jos Buttler has returned while Jack Leach has been recalled to the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India at Manchester starting September 10. Buttler had played the first three Tests before taking a paternity break. England are in a must-win situation after losing the fourth Test, which gave India a 2-1 series lead. Sam Billings, who was a part of the squad for the fourth Test, has been released.

More to follow…

Squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

