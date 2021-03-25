India vs England: Jos Buttler to Lead England After Eoin Morgan Ruled Out of Next 2 ODIs

Jos Buttler will lead England after captain Eoin Morgan was ruled out of the second and third ODIs against India due to a finger injury. Morgan sustained the injury while fielding in the first ODI in Pune. Sam Billings too has been ruled out of the second ODI due to a shoulder injury he sustained during fielding in the same game. Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut.

India won the first match by 66 runs.

Batsman Dawid Malan is also available for selection.

Morgan came out to bat with four stitches in his right hand having split his webbing while fielding on Tuesday and scored a defiant 22, as England lost the match by 66 runs.

He went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday before declaring himself unfit.

“I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball,” Morgan said.

“There’s nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats, so it didn’t require any great thought to make myself unavailable.

“It was a freak injury and it’s extremely frustrating but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me.”

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is also out of the remaining two ODIs due to a shoulder injury.

(With Reuters inputs)