India vs England: Kennington Oval Not the Most Favoured Venue, But Lots at Stake for Virat Kohli's Team

India lost the third Test against England at Leeds by an innings, but come the Oval Test, the visitors will have a chance to gain the upper hand in the series. Till now both teams have played great cricket, and that is likely to continue in the fourth Test as well, with a lot at stake for the two sides. The Oval has traditionally assisted the spinners going into the fourth and the fifth day, and that might just tempt Virat Kohli to go in with R Ashwin as well.

Having said that, India does not boast of a great record at the venue. In the 13 matches at the venue, India has just one solitary Test in 1971, and have lost five. On seven occasions, it has been a draw. In fact, in the last three series’ — 2007, 2014, 2018 — India has lost their matches rather convincingly.

Cricketnext takes a look at what transpired in those matches:

India vs England — The Oval (2007)

After a team scores close to 600 runs in the first innings of the match, the chances of them winning the match are really high. This is what happened with England, after Ian Bell’s 235, and Kevin Pietersen’s 175 helped them put a total of 591/6. India leaked runs at a rapid pace. Opening the batting for India, Rahul Dravid scored a magnificent 146, but India’s innings folded at 300.

Following on, India once again disappointed with the bat and were bundled out for 283. That meant that they were defeated by an innings and 8 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 91, while Amit Mishra scored 84.

India vs England - The Oval (2014)

This match was a big disappointment for Team India. After batting first, India posted only 148, with MS Dhoni scoring 82. In reply, Joe Root alone scored more than what India did — 149. Eventually they managed to score 486 runs. The second innings was a bigger failure for the team as they were bundled out for 94. India lost the match by an innings and 244 runs. Stuart Binny scored 25 in the innings.

India vs England - The Oval (2018)

This could be regarded as a close match, or where India did put up a decent fight. Batting first, England scored 332 runs with Jos Buttler and Alaistair Cook getting fifties. In reply, India did decently well, with Ravindra Jadeja scoring 86. Come the third innings, Cook and Root wreak havoc on the bowlers and scored big tons, that took their lead to over 400. A tough ask, India were all out for 345. But KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored excellent tons, and gave hopes to India. In the end, India lost by 118 runs.

