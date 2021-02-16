India vs England: Kevin Pietersen Tries to Troll India in Sarcastic Tweet, Wasim Jaffer Has Last Laugh Kevin Pietersen tried to troll India by lauding them for beating England's 'B' team, but former India batsman Wasim Jaffer had the last laugh with a hilarious tweet.

Pietersen's sarcastic tweet 'congratulating' India on their 317-run win in the second Test in Chennai:

Badhai ho india ,England B Ko harane ke liye — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Jaffer, who has been on a meme making spree off late, responded saying England can never be full strength without players from South Africa. Pietersen himself hails from South Africa but played for England where he became a star batsman.

Don't troll KP guys. He's just trying to be funny. And I get it. I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA? #INDvsENG https://t.co/BhsYF1CUGm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

The former English great had congratulated Team India for pulling off a record run-chase in the fourth and final Test match of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win. However, in the same tweet he reminded them that they still have to face England at home.

Earlier this month, Pietersen once again posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet, rubbing salt into host India's wounds after they lost the first Test by 227-runs at the same venue. In his sarcastic tweet, Pietersen once again tweeted in Hindi and mentioned, ‘maine phele hi chetawani di thi’ (he had earlier warned) India not to celebrate so much when they defeated Australia in their own backyard.

Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in the second innings, coupled with Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance, helped India score an authoritative 317-run win - their biggest-ever by runs against England -- in the second Test here on Tuesday. The win levelled the four-match series 1-1.

India's previous biggest win margin by run was by 279 in 1986, when Kapil Dev's team defeated England at Headingly, Leeds.

The win takes India to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final that will be played in June at Lord's, London, in England. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

This defeat halted England's win steak overseas. They had won six consecutive Tests, including two in Sri Lanka, from where they came to India straightaway, and won the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.