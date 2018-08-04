'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test

Loading...
While England often sees a very formal audience, especially in Test cricket, the crowd at Edgbaston were having their own fancy dress competition. Cameras caught a man dressed as Kim Jong Un, who was flanked by some very serious looking bodyguards.
The sight had commentators laughing uncontrollably, while the crowd at the stadium were also in splits.
That was not all, as Kim Jong Un’s hawk like eyes spotted a man dressed as US President Donald Trump and the pair proceeded to shake hands, much like their original counterparts did two months ago.
India are chasing a coveted Test victory on English soil, and ended the action-packed third day of the first match at a precarious 110 for five, still 84 runs adrift from a tricky 194-run target.
India allowed England to put on board 180 runs, despite having them on mat at 87 for seven at one stage with Ishant Sharma (5/51) and R Ashwin (3/39) troubling the home batsmen in the first two sessions.
Before stumps, India lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin before Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli steadied the ship.
First Published: August 4, 2018, 10:01 AM IST