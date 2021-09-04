India vs England: KL Rahul Fumes at Third Umpire a After Given Out; Incident Leaves Fans, Experts Polarised

KL Rahul was not happy this morning when he was given out after he edged James Anderson. Rahul is not the kind of player who would show dissent with the umpire, but it was a classic case of misunderstanding as the replays later showed. The incident happened in the 34th over of the innings when Anderson induced a faint edge from Rahul. The umpire at the other end didn’t believe there was one and shook his head as England players shouted vociferously for an appeal. Later skipper Joe Root had to resort to DRS which showed an interesting thing.

The reason umpire didn’t believe that Rahul had nicked it because he heard a massive noise at the same time. It was learnt that while playing the shot, his bat had hit the back pad. As a batsman Rahul was convinced that the sound came from the bat hitting the pad and not the ball kissing his bat. It was bizarre as umpire overturned the decision and Rahul shook his head in protest before walking back to pavillion. Here are some of the reactions of Indian fans.

Nobody seems to know exactlywhat happened, but something not right with that Rahul DRS.— John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) September 4, 2021

Why these f* umpires are behaving like a scavenger when it comes to Indian batsman.I mean they are waiting for even a half umpire call out and very much ready to give out.#ENGvsIND #IndvsEng #KLrahul #RohitSharma #4thtest #Ovaltest pic.twitter.com/cLKjnCtHU9— Yogen (45) (@frontFootPuller) September 4, 2021

India low Ioosing their first wicket.Well played by #KLRahul under pressure..Very very poor umpire 👎👎#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2GtnpolpiM— virat Akhil Hari (@ViratAkhilHari1) September 4, 2021

Former India cricketers Sanjay Manhrekar and Ajit Agarkar also reacted and helped viewers understand what had actually happened. “Ultraedge I think worked beautifully. It picked up exactly what happened,” said Manjrekar in the post-lunch show on Sony Sports Network, explaining Rahul’s dismissal.

“So, the bat while coming down, hit the back pad but made no contact with the front pad. You can see (in the replay) the contact of the ball with the outside edge. But you saw another noise when the bat was coming down. I think Rahul is innocent of what’s happened there. “He had a strong realisation of the bat hitting the back pad. That may have been in his mind and sometimes, it’s difficult to notice a feather-like outside edge. He simply didn’t realise that there was an outside edge too,” Manjrekar said. Rahul added 83 runs with Rohit Sharma (47 batting), who took India to lunch at 108 for 1, leading England by 9 runs.

