India vs England: KL Rahul Gets Warmest Welcome on Return to Indian Dressing Room; WATCH

The scenes from the Indian dressing room were warm to say the least as KL Rahul trudged back from the center wicket. Rahul slammed a century on the first day of the second Test match, taking full use of the conditions that were on offer. It rained early on, but once it subsided, sunshine came out in full might and pitch and conditions were tailor-made for the batsman. He remained unbeaten at 127 by the time Stumps were called in.

This is how he was welcomed inside the dressing room:

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y— BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

Rahul played superbly in Trent Bridge too where he accounted for 84 runs in a vastly different conditions. A hundred was there for the taking but the ball was doing its tricks and the 28-year-old perished. However, he made sure no laxity was offered on his part at the Mecca of Cricket. He hung on and made sure that he reach the triple-figure mark.

He Was Very Clear With His Plans; It Worked: Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

KL Rahul batted with an uncluttered mind and perhaps was at his best while executing the plans to perfection during his superb hundred, feels opening partner Rohit Sharma.

Rohit himself scored an attractive 83 and added 126 for the opening stand with Rahul, who ended the first day of the second Test unbeaten on 127.

“It was probably the best I have seen KL bat and he was in control from ball one till we finished the day today. Very much in control," Rohit said after the day’s play on Thursday.

“At no given point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and he made it really count," the senior player said.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here