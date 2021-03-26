India vs England: KL Rahul Reveals What His Unqiue Century Celebration is All About

KL Rahul has returned to form after enduring a lean patch in the T2OI series, registering his fifth ODI hundred in the 2nd ODI against England at Pune on Friday, helping India to 336/6. After a solid outing in the first ODI, scoring 62 to bail India out, Rahul once again played the anchor with Virat Kohli to lay a solid foundation for the finishers Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to play freely. Rahul scored 108 of 114 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

He combined for a stand of 121 runs for the third wicket with Kohli (66) and then added a quickfire 113 with Pant. He reached his hundred with a tap to midwicket off am Curran, and what was noticeable was his celebration – a double ear-cup. During the innings break, Rahul was asked about it and he revealed the reason behind the celebration.

“The celebration is self-explanatory,” said Rahul, adding, “It’s to shut out the noise, We put in the work day in and day out, still there are people out there trying to pull you down, criticise you. At times it is difficult to neglect or not hear or see. So it (celebration) is just a message to everybody to shut out the noise.”

Rahul has been in the eye of the storm after being persisted with by the team management despite registering three ducks and score of one in his last five innings. He was eventually dropped for the final 20I, but retained his place in the ODIs as the first-choice wicketkeeper and kept wickets in the first ODI. Pant returned to keeping duties after finding a place in the second ODI at the expense of an injured Shreyas Iyer.