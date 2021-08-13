India Vs England: Kl Rahul Sets Several Records With 6th Test Hundred at Lord’s

India made a solid start to the second Test match at Lord’s against England and at the end of day 1, the visitors were placed at 276 for 3 after having been asked by Joe Root to bat first. Under cloudy skies and on a pitch that had assistance for the seamers, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were absolutely brilliant as they negotiated the tough phase and went on to register a century stand for the first wicket to lay a strong foundation. Although, Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved century, KL Rahul went on to notch up a hundred and got his name registered on the honour’s board. During the course of his inning, he equaled six new records.

KL Rahul notched up the sixth century of his career and is number 24 among Indian batsmen to score the most hundreds. Former India captain MS Dhoni and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi have also scored 6 centuries each.

KL Rahul added 126 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma and then added 117 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli. This is the first time an Indian player was involved in two century stands at Lord’s.

This is KL Rahul’s fourth century as an opener in overseas conditions. Only one Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar (15) has been able to make more hundreds than him outside Asia. Rohit Sharma is on equal footing with KL Rahul with four centuries.

The Indian opener is the 10th Indian to score a century at Lord’s. Dilip Vengsarkar is the Indian to have scored the most centuries on this ground with 3 tons. Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Azharuddin, Gundappa Vishwanath, Ajinkya Rahane and Ajit Agarkar have also scored a century each here. At the same time, KL Rahul became the third Indian opener to score a century at the historic Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad and Ravi Shastri are the other openers to have achieved this feat.

