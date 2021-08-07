India vs England: 'KL Rahul Will be Talked About a Lot Throughout this Series' - Zaheer Khan

There are quite a few similarities in former India skipper Rahul Dravid, and current batsman KL Rahul, apart from just sharing the names. Zaheer Khan, who played a lot with, and under Dravid, talked about the similarities between the two players. KL, just like Dravid was a team man and switched many roles according to the needs of the team.

“‘That’ Rahul also held the wicketkeeping gloves for the team and this Rahul did the same as well. It could either be the Bangalore connection or the connection of their names but he’s very talented too," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

“Rahul Dravid has done so much for India that this show won’t suffice to talk about it. But yes, seeing such a role model who has done so much for the team compared to him and seeing that he’s being looked at with the same eyes, KL Rahul would be very happy."

In the first Test against England too, he was drafted in place of Mayank Agarwal, who suffered a concussion on the eve of the match. With no other openers ready for the game, Rahul was preferred to open with Rohit Sharma, and he delivered with a sound 84. Zaheer went on to say as the series progresses, Rahul will be the player to watch out for.

“KL Rahul will be talked about a lot throughout this series. The way he has utilized the opportunity, the application he has shown, the way he’s leaving balls and even some of the cover drives he has played, the head position and the perfect lean, he surely deserves praise," Zaheer added.

