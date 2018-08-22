Kohli Fulfills Young Fan's Wish as Team India Celebrate Trent Bridge Victory in Style

Loading...
India needed a mere 10 minutes to wrap up victory with Wednesday's 17th ball after England resumed the fifth day on 311 for nine, the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin had England No 11 James Anderson caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip - the first wicket for an India spinner in this fixture. This was just India's seventh victory in 60 Tests in England and a huge boost ahead of the fourth Test at Southampton starting on August 30.
Team India celebrated the victory in style,
Captain Virat Kohli credited the team for putting up an impressive show, saying Top performance by the boys! Amazing game and a great win.
While boarding the team bus, Kohli also clicked a selfie with a young fan,
Opener Shikhar Dhawan posted on Twitter, Celebrating a good victory with a good mate! #TeamIndia #ENGvIND
Pujara wrote, A great win by the team! So thankful to be a part of this brilliant squad. Onto the next one! #ENGvsIND
Jasprit Bumrah wrote, Team work makes the dream work.
Brilliant team effort to clinch the win and a fifer to cherish forever.
(With Inputs from AFP)
