India vs England: Kohli Gets Revenge, Celebrates Root's Dismissal With Mic-drop Gesture

Loading...
It was Kohli's send-off to Root that caught attention.
Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80.
Outrageous direct hit from @imVkohli to dismiss the dangerous @root66! 😳#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3. #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/LSBnRI0wU2— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) August 1, 2018
Root tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit.
Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
WATCH | England Need to be Consistent in at Least Three Games, Says Alastair Cook
WATCH | Patel Not Karthik Should Have Replaced Injured Saha For Tests: Mongia
First Published: August 1, 2018, 11:13 PM IST