Kohli & India Continue to Reign Supreme in Test Rankings Despite England Loss

Loading...
The Virat Kohli-led side had started the series at 125 points but the series loss meant the team is now on 115 points.
England begun the series in fifth position and 97 points but the emphatic victory over top-ranked India has resulted in a big gain of eight points and lifted them to 105 points as they surpassed New Zealand.
Joe Root's England side are now just one point behind South Africa and Australia, who are both on 106 points with the former marginally ahead on decimal points.
With New Zealand not far behind on 102 points, there are now four teams within a space of five points of each other on the points table.
On the other hand, England opener Alastair Cook, who bid adieu to the sport after the fifth Test against India, moved to 10th position in the ICC rankings for Test batsmen after scoring 71 and 147 in the match. This effort lifted him 11 spots in the rankings.
The left-hander became only the fifth man in history to notch a century in his first and last Test matches.
India captain Virat Kohli finished the series as the number-one ranked batsman in world. He had started the series 27 points behind Australia’s Steve Smith and finished one point ahead of his closest rival.
Joe Root too moved up one place to fourth position after a fine knock of 125 in the second innings while other England batsmen to gain in the rankings include Jos Buttler (up nine places to 23rd) and Moeen Ali (up five places to 43rd).
India’s Lokesh Rahul and Rishabh Pant have made big gains in the latest rankings update. Rahul has advanced 16 places to 19th position after his knock of 149 and Pant has moved up 63 places to 111th position after his 114.
England fast bowler James Anderson continues to be the top-ranked bowler in the world. After the Lord’s Test, Anderson reached a career-high 903 points. Anderson started the series with 892 points and finished just one point shy of the coveted 900-point mark.
Adil Rashid moved up six places to 44th while Sam Curran reached 51st spot.
First Published: September 12, 2018, 1:43 PM IST