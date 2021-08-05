CricketNext

India vs England: Virat Kohli vs James Anderson Resumes at Trent Bridge; Anderson 1, Kohli 0
India vs England: Virat Kohli vs James Anderson Resumes at Trent Bridge; Anderson 1, Kohli 0

Virat Kohli walks back to the dressing room after being dismissed for a duck by James Anderson.

It was full and straight right in the 'corridor of uncertainty' and Kohli had to play at that one; he nicked it straight to the keeper and Trent Bridge, which saw a complete domination from India earlier, erupted.

India captain Virat Kohli was out first-ball duck to none other than his nemesis James Anderson. Kohli came out after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was also dismissed by the same bowler, and had to face a peach of a ball.

It was full and straight right in the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ and Kohli had to play at that one; he nicked it straight to the keeper and Trent Bridge, which saw a complete domination from India earlier, erupted. The Twitter too reacted.

This is not the first time Anderson has got Kohli. The King, as he is known among his followers, had a horrendous England tour in 2014. Where he was dismissed four times by ‘Jimmy’; he accounted for just 19 runs while facing him. Kohli returned four years later, and this time excelled as he slammed a couple of centuries. Anderson failed to account for him even once. The battle has resumed IN 2021 and Anderson has taken an early lead.

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli has come out with yet another motivational post ahead of the all-important England Test series where India will take on the hosts in a five-match series, starting August 4. “Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise," Kohli captioned the post with his image where he can be seen celebrating his century at Edgbaston. He had a poor outing 2014 England tour, but came back strongly, slamming a couple of centuries in the same country in 2018. Edgbaston where it all begun.

first published:August 05, 2021, 19:03 IST