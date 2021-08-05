India vs England: Virat Kohli vs James Anderson Resumes at Trent Bridge; Anderson 1, Kohli 0

India captain Virat Kohli was out first-ball duck to none other than his nemesis James Anderson. Kohli came out after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara, who was also dismissed by the same bowler, and had to face a peach of a ball.

Oh Jimmy Jimmy— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2021

Oooohhhh Jimmy Jimmy!— Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 5, 2021

It was full and straight right in the ‘corridor of uncertainty’ and Kohli had to play at that one; he nicked it straight to the keeper and Trent Bridge, which saw a complete domination from India earlier, erupted. The Twitter too reacted.

What we came for: Virat Kohli’s first international ton since November 2019.What we see: The resumption of the battle between Anderson and Kohli! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HL4CGJ0IVk — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 5, 2021

Kohli nicks off first ball. It’s an absolute peach from Jimmy. Some balls are unplayable. This one had to be played. But only one result was likely.Test cricket lasts five days, but at times it moves rapidly.#ENGvIND— Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 5, 2021

This is not the first time Anderson has got Kohli. The King, as he is known among his followers, had a horrendous England tour in 2014. Where he was dismissed four times by ‘Jimmy’; he accounted for just 19 runs while facing him. Kohli returned four years later, and this time excelled as he slammed a couple of centuries. Anderson failed to account for him even once. The battle has resumed IN 2021 and Anderson has taken an early lead.

On moments like these, narratives can turn. In 2018, Andreson drew Kohli’s edge early, but was dropped in the slips. He went on to score over 500 runs— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 5, 2021

Most Golden Ducks for Indian Test captains3 - Virat Kohli2 - Lala Amarnath/Kapil Dev/Sourav Ganguly#EngvInd #INDvENG— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2021

Anderson dismisses Kohli on the first ball! #ENGvsIND— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli has come out with yet another motivational post ahead of the all-important England Test series where India will take on the hosts in a five-match series, starting August 4. “Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise," Kohli captioned the post with his image where he can be seen celebrating his century at Edgbaston. He had a poor outing 2014 England tour, but came back strongly, slamming a couple of centuries in the same country in 2018. Edgbaston where it all begun.

