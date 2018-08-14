Kohli's Fitness, Pant's Inclusion - Five Questions India Face Ahead of Third Test

Loading...
The manner in which India lost the second match must have taken a huge toll on their confidence and there's no way England are going to offer them an easy comeback. The Indian team management will have a lot of thinking to do ahead of the third Test in Nottingham, starting on Saturday, and accordingly, make some tough calls. If the dreadful form of their players wasn't enough, Kohli's fitness concern has only made things worse for the visiting side.
India can't afford to lose at Trent Bridge, which means they will have to sort out following issues before step out for the battle:
Will Virat Kohli be fit?
"Five days to go, (I) should be okay. (It's the) lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. I should be ready for the next game although not (with) the same intensity in the field but I should be good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100% with the bat."
The Indian skipper has been troubled by a recurring back injury in recent times, which flared up again at Lord's, forcing him to bat in severe pain. The 29-year-old has managed to exorcise the ghosts of 2014 campaign and has waged a lone battle under hostile conditions against the opposition. Kohli scored 149 and 51 at Edgbaston but failed to replicate that performance in the second Test.
There was a grimace on his face every time he was trying to play a shot in the second innings, and the same injury also affected his running. The physio will have to work overtime to get Kohli match-ready. He will throw himself in even if he is 70-80% fit. Considering his never-say-die attitude, Kohli will make sure he walks out for the toss at Trent Bridge unless the pain is unbearable.
Which opening combination to field?
Shikhar Dhawan - 39 runs in two innings
KL Rahul - 35 runs in four innings
M Vijay - 26 runs in four innings
The stats pretty much reflect how Indian openers have faired out in two Tests. The three batsmen have struggled big time against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran. Dhawan and Vijay did share a 50-run stand in the first innings of the first Test but since then its been all downhill. In the second Test, Anderson got the better of Vijay and Rahul in both the innings. Vijay seems to lack that grittiness which made him one of India's most trusted overseas batsmen, while Dhawan and Rahul have looked completely out of place.
The openers have been regularly failing to see off the new ball and that's creating havoc in the middle-order. It's unlikely that India will drop either of Vijay or Rahul, but what they can do is give Cheteshwar Pujara the opening spot. The 30-year-old belongs to a rare breed of cricketers. He is one of the few out-and-out Test cricket specialists and has the ability to eat up deliveries. He was unfortunately run out in the first innings at Lord's but then showed some fight in the second. Even though he only scored 17 runs, the Saurashtra batsman lasted for 87 deliveries, more than any other Indian batsman. He can be the one who can see off Anderson and Broad's opening spells and avoid England from getting an early look-in at the India's middle-order.
Should India go with six specialist batsmen?
It's time to put this question to rest. Kohli likes playing five bowlers and it's next to impossible he will go with six 'proper' batsmen. While it was all about Kohli in the first Test, R Ashwin was the only who showed the stomach for a fight in London. Openers haven't done their job, and neither have Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya - the batsman.
Trent Bridge is traditionally a pitch suited for seam and swing bowlers and India is likely to stick with Pandya. The all-rounder did a decent job with the ball in his hands in the last match. However, he will have to contribute more with the bat. India have the option of picking up either of Karun Nair, Dhawan or Rishabh Pant (purely as batsman) but for that they will have change their entire game plan. If the track does offer some turn, Ravindra Jadeja could be Pandya's only possible replacement.
Time to try Rishabh Pant?
There's no denying that Karthik is a workhorse and deserves more opportunities. The wicketkeeper-batsman from Tamil Nadu has been in good form in the limited-overs format since being recalled to the national side. Karthik earned his way back to the Test side after Wriddhiman Saha suffered an injury. However, Karthik has failed to replicate his white-ball form in the longest format of the game. He has scores of 0, 1, 20 and 0 in the four innings that he has played in England.
It won't come as a huge surprise if India do go with Pant in the third Test. After scoring tons of runs in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Pant went on to have a tremendous IPL 2018. The swashbuckler also had a decent stint with the 'A' team, and he can be an option that India could explore.
Fantasy booking - How about Pant, the opener? The management can give him the license of playing his natural game and that can upset the rhythm of England's new-ball pair. Even if the left-hander could manage a quickfire 40-50, it might push the England captain Joe Root outside his comfort zone.
Is the Kuldeep Yadav experiment worth persisting with?
Playing the young left-arm wrist spinner at Lord's was a mistake and Kohli admitted it. Kuldeep only bowled nine overs in the match and was taken for 44 runs. To add to that, he also bagged a pair in the match. Unless it turns a lot in Nottingham, Kuldeep will end up making way for one of the pacers. India can also look at Jadeja - who brings more experience and control. The all-rounder can also give India some handy runs down the order.
