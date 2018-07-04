India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Taking All the Advice from 'Legends' MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

England never really recovered from that over and it was only poetic justice that Yadav was handed the Man of the Match award for his spell of 5/24 from his four overs. Speaking at the end of the game, Yadav said that it felt like he was playing back in India as the conditions were perfect for him.
“It is my first tour of England and things are going really well. The conditions are prefect, felt like home. The wicket was dry and that's why I stuck to my line and length. It's important that when you bowl a wrong 'un it has to be in the perfect area,” he said.
Yadav also thanked skipper Kohli and MS Dhoni for their constant support. “Obviously when you have two legends (Kohli and Dhoni) you need to take all the advice you can. Things are going well and hopefully I'd like to take it into the next match,” he smiled.
Kohli too was full of praise for his bowler. "Kuldeep is a wrist spinner, he's going to be lethal with any help from the pitch. It was his one over that turned it for us beacuse England were taking it away before that. He's very difficult to pick and his wrong 'un hasn't been easy and I hope he can keep working on it,” he said.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
england vs india 2018eoin morganIndia vs EnglandJoe RootJonny BairstowKuldeep YadavMS Dhonivirat kohli
First Published: July 4, 2018, 8:43 AM IST