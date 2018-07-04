Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav Taking All the Advice from 'Legends' MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 4, 2018, 8:43 AM IST
Kuldeep Yadav (BCCI)

Manchester: England were on course for a total in the region of 180 when skipper Virat Kohli decided to hand chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav his third over of the spell with the score at 106/2 — 14th of the England innings. At the end of the over, not only did the score read 109/5 with the Indians right back in the game, but also England had lost the vital wickets of skipper Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

England never really recovered from that over and it was only poetic justice that Yadav was handed the Man of the Match award for his spell of 5/24 from his four overs. Speaking at the end of the game, Yadav said that it felt like he was playing back in India as the conditions were perfect for him.

“It is my first tour of England and things are going really well. The conditions are prefect, felt like home. The wicket was dry and that's why I stuck to my line and length. It's important that when you bowl a wrong 'un it has to be in the perfect area,” he said.

Yadav also thanked skipper Kohli and MS Dhoni for their constant support. “Obviously when you have two legends (Kohli and Dhoni) you need to take all the advice you can. Things are going well and hopefully I'd like to take it into the next match,” he smiled.

Kohli too was full of praise for his bowler. "Kuldeep is a wrist spinner, he's going to be lethal with any help from the pitch. It was his one over that turned it for us beacuse England were taking it away before that. He's very difficult to pick and his wrong 'un hasn't been easy and I hope he can keep working on it,” he said.

First Published: July 4, 2018, 8:43 AM IST

