India Vs England: Kuldeep Yadav's Exclusion From Playing XI Leaves Fans Sad Not long ago, Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm spinner, was seen as someone who would take forward the legacy of spin bowling for India. Things, however, aren't the same today. The chinaman has been a regular in the Test squad but has struggled to find a spot in the playing eleven. On Friday, when India walked into the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for the first test match against England, Yadav's name was missing once again.

Not long ago, Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm spinner, was seen as someone who would take forward the legacy of spin bowling for India. Things, however, aren't the same today. The chinaman has been a regular in the Test squad but has struggled to find a spot in the playing eleven. On Friday, when India walked into the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for the first test match against England, Yadav's name was missing once again.

ALSO READ - India vs England Live Score, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 1

Totally agree. Kuldeep is a bowler who needs absolute support from the captain as he purchases wickets. He could be expensive at times but is a wicket taker. Feel for Kuldeep. #INDvENG — Shailesh Ghorpade (@Shaileshg21) February 5, 2021

Even though India picked three specialist spinners, Shahbaz Nadeem was included ahead of Yadav, besides Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar. While Ashwin is the first choice spinner for the country, Sundar's terrific performance with both ball and bat in the Gabba test against Australia earned him the spot today.

Absolutely, very hard on Kuldeep! Difficult time for him to motivate himself... — Esarul Haque (@esarulhaque) February 5, 2021

but happening what indian team cause behind this . Kuldeep is not playing is heart breaking for most of indians — Rishiraj Bhandari (@im_Rishu_4) February 5, 2021

Absolute injustice with Kuldeep Yadav, Why are we taking him if he doesn't play a match and people after him gets a game...very very difficult to be him as of now. — hathimanan (@montexrulz) February 5, 2021

However, Yadav's got many, including former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, talking. "Just two years ago, Kuldeep Yadav was touted as India's first-choice spinner in Tests. Now, he's battling to stay afloat," Kaif tweeted, adding, "But he needn't look too far for inspiration. Ashwin & Pant too fought back from periods of self-doubt. Stay strong Kuldeep!"

Besides Kaif, many cricket fans, too, were surprised to see Nadeem being included ahead of Yadav. A Twitter user said Kuldeep was one bowler who needed "absolute support from the captain as he purchases wickets." Another user said that the time was hard on Kuldeep.

Yadav, who has 24 wickets in 6 test matches, is considered a genuine wicket-taker. Even in ODIs, Yadav has terrific numbers, picking 105 wickets in 61 games.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who returned to the team, has picked five specialist bowlers, including Ishant Sharma and Jaspreet Bumrah. Interestingly, this is Bumrah's debut on the Indian soil. He had played all his previous games on the foreign turf.