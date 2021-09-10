India vs England: List of Cricket Matches Called Off Due to Covid-19 Moments Before Start

With the Manchester Test getting cancelled due to Covid-19, the fans of Indian cricket were given a rude awakening that the pandemic is not gone. Earlier it was head coach Ravi Shastri who was infected with the virus, but later on it spread to other staff members as well. Games getting cancelled for covid-19 is not a new thing in post-covid world. There have been occasions when cricket took a backseat. Here’s a complete list:

5th Test at Manchester Called Off After IND ‘Unable to Field a Team’ Due to Covid Outbreak

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Lucknow (March 2020): It was the first India game that became a Covid casualty. The first ODI at Dharamsala was washed out and hence the teams arrived in the city, but the WHO had declared that the world is under the cloud of not a desease but a pandemic. Keeping the series on could have been dangerous. BCCI followed suit and called off the series with a game still left in Kolkata.

England vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Cape Town (Dec 2020): After a great T20I series which England won, Eoin Morgan and his team was looking forward to dominate the hosts in the three match ODI series, but it never happened. Two from South Africa camp had tested positive even as the T20I series was going on, and later another one (player) tested positive. The news broke even as the teams made their way to the dressing room. The match was called off and later the whole series was cancelled.

England vs Sri Lanka Test Series (March 2020): Even if the Sri Lanka Cricket had categorically stated that the two-match series would go on, it never happened. Joe Root and his side landed in Sri Lanka after a good New Zealand tour and were on the field, playing a tour game when the news broke that ECB has pulled the plug on the series. England supporters and members of Barmy Army had already begun flying out of the country when ECB rescheduled it for later that year.

