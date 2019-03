10:24(IST)

That uncertainty has brought Veda Krishnamurthy back in the mix. In an interview with CricketNext, the dynamic batter said that she is hoping to carry her form in the domestic circuit into these games and seal her spot in the side. Harleen Deol, who had caught the eye of the selectors during the during the Challenger Trophy, is likely going to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top, replacing Priya Punia, who was dropped after a poor tour of New Zealand.