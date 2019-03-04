Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati: England Overpower India by 41 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 4, 2019, 1:50 PM IST

1st T20I, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 04 March, 2019

Toss won by India Women (decided to bowl)

England Women beat India Women by 41 runs

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

13:53(IST)

England have throughly outplayed the hosts in the first T20I. After the effort from the bat from Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight and fifty from Tammy Beaumont, India needed a strong start to the run-chase. But Linsey Smith removed Mandhana and Rodrigues consecutively - a blow from which India never recovered. There some contributions from Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy in the final overs but it was never going to be enough.

13:49(IST)

ENGLAND WIN! Two boundaries from Shikha Pandey in the final over off Katherine Brunt, to put some smiles on the faces of the fans that have come to the ground in Guwahati. But it does not matter as India have been beated by a massive 41 runs in the first T20I.

13:46(IST)

Eight runs from Linsey Smith's final over. Last two overs from the left-armer concedes 21 but she has been the chief-wrecker which has caused India to fall heavily back in the run-chase initially.

13:40(IST)

FOUR! Some inovation from Shikha Pandey there. Laps the wide delivery over the keeper's head. Excellent effort in the deep but the fielder had the foot outside the boundary while touching the ball.

13:38(IST)

Three wides and four leg byes to finish that over fro Smith. 13 runs coming from that over. India need 68 runs from the final 18 balls. 

13:36(IST)

FOUR! Finally something for the fans to cheer. Linsey Smith bowling her third over. A single followed by a boundary. Pandey uses the pace to guide the ball past the point fielder for four.

13:32(IST)

Alex Hartley into her final spell. Shikha Pandey plays and misses the first and dead bats the second. It is just a matter of time now. A dot and a single to follow, and the over ends Deepti's failed attempt at clering the boundary, just a single.

13:29(IST)

OUT! Brunt returns for her final spell. First ball is worked away towards the onside for a single. Follows up with two dots. Reddy gives herself room and tries to clear the off side but does not get a clean connection. Only for a couple. Reddy then tries to clear the long off fielder but is holed out to Sophia Dunkley. Single to finish off the over. The writing is on the wall now for the hosts.

13:24(IST)

FOUR! Full from Kate Cross and Deepti Sharma has a big heave at it over midwicket. First boundary for the left-hander. Four byes to follow it up. Expensive over from the pacer, concedes 12 off it. Under the required rate though. 

13:21(IST)

Excellent over from Alex Hartley. Concedes just four runs from that over. Deepti and Reddy are not able to get away. This might be a mountain far to big to climb for the duo.

13:18(IST)

A boundary from Arundhati Reddy in that over. A dot ball to finish the 12th over. Eight runs from Shrubsole third over. The asking rate is now beyond 13.

13:09(IST)

OUT! And just like that, she falls to Shrubsole. Takes on the long off fielder Cross but fails to clear her and is caught in the inner ring. This innings is falling apart.

13:07(IST)

FOUR! Delicate touch from Veda and the ball races fine of the fielder at thirdman. Second boundary got the batter. The run-chase does rest on her innings.

13:07(IST)

FOUR! Delicate touch from Veda and the ball races fine of the fielder at thirdman. Second boundary got the batter. The run-chase does rest on her innings.

13:04(IST)

OUT! Mithali Raj departs! She tries to go over the bowlers head off the length ball but only skies it to the fielder Heather Knight in the ring. India are four down and face an uphill task.

13:01(IST)

FOUR! Much needed boundary for India. Alex Hartley gives the ball some air, Veda dances down the track and hits it square for four. Another single down the ground ends the over. A release in pressure but more is needed from the duo in the middle.

12:58(IST)

Kate Cross comes in for her first spell. With the powerplay overs done, the field will spread out. The singles will be avaliable. Just three from the first over.

12:54(IST)

Another tidy over from Smith. The left-arm spinner is firing the ball into the body of the batters, and keeping it on length. Veda and Raj are trying to get there eye in, and are playing cautiously after the early flurry of wickets.

12:51(IST)

This is going to be a massive test for Veda Krishnamurthy on her reuturn to the Indian side. She has been in good form in the domestic circuit. She and Mithali raj need to fire if India see themselves chase down this target.

12:49(IST)

OUT! Linsey Smith gets Jemimah Rodrigues caught behind! The youngster tries to flick the ball fine but only manages a tickle to Beaumont. England well on top here!

12:46(IST)

OUT! Linsey Smith has got the big fish! Smriti Mandhana tries to heave the ball wide of the long on fielder but ends up straight in the hands of Kate Cross.

12:41(IST)

OUT! Experience always delivers. Katherine Brunt into the attack and Harleen Deol is gone. Initlally shaping away, the ball seamed in a bit from length, takes the inside edge, and Beaumont takes the catch. 

12:38(IST)

FOUR WIDES & FOUR! This isn't what the hosts will want from their new ball bowlers. Wide one from Shurbsole and then Deol drives towards square for another boundary. 11 runs from that over.

12:34(IST)

Excellent over for India there. Started off with four wides and then Mandhana and Deol rotated the strike around to take nine runs from the over. Anya Shurubsole will take over from the other end.

12:30(IST)

Second Innings: Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol will be opening the innings for India, the debutant will take strike. Nat Sciver to start for England.

12:21(IST)

Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont got England off to a solid start by adding 89 runs for the opening wicket before India made a comeback with two quick wickets and some tidy overs. Heather Knight then came out to bat and smashed 40 off just 20 deliveries to get England to pretty good total. Apart from Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav, other Indian bowlers struggled heavily.

12:18(IST)

Six runs from the final over as England finish at 160 for 4.

12:17(IST)

Radha drops one slow and short and Beaumont went for a big heave after coming down the track but couldn't get any bat to it. She walks back after a solid knock of 62.

12:14(IST)

Knight is playing a blinder here. She got one more boundary off the reverse sweep and that has helped England cross the 150-run mark. She finally departs by hitting one straight into the hands of the long on fielder. 40 in just 20 deliveries, Knight has done the job for England.

12:07(IST)

Knight once again goes for the sweep and manages a boundary towards deep square leg. She then follows it up with three more fours towards the cover region before clearing mid on for another. Five fours in five deliveries and England are 145 for 2 in 18 overs.  21 runs from this over.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati: England Overpower India by 41 Runs

Twitter/ England Cricket

Loading...
Live Updates: Six runs from the final over as England finish at 160 for 4. Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont gpot England off to a solid start by adding 89 runs for the opening wicket before India made a comeback with two quick wickets and some tidy overs. Heather Knight then came out to bat and smashed 40 off just 20 deliveries to get England to pretty good total. Apart from Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav, other Indian bowlers struggled heavily.

Catch all the live updates from the first T20 between India Women and England Women.

After emerging victorious in the ODI series, India will be hoping to establish their dominance in the shorter format of the game as well when they take on England in the three-match T20I series, starting on Monday (March 4) in Guwahati.  With the 2020 T20 World Cup just under a year away, both sides will be keen to start their road to the marquee tournament on the right note.
1st T20I Live Scorecricket scoreEngland womenIndia womenIndia Women vs England Women 1st T20IIndia Women vs England Women 2018-19India WOmen vs England Women 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoresmriti mandhana

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...