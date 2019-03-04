India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati: England Overpower India by 41 Runs

England have throughly outplayed the hosts in the first T20I. After the effort from the bat from Dani Wyatt, Heather Knight and fifty from Tammy Beaumont, India needed a strong start to the run-chase. But Linsey Smith removed Mandhana and Rodrigues consecutively - a blow from which India never recovered. There some contributions from Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy in the final overs but it was never going to be enough.
After emerging victorious in the ODI series, India will be hoping to establish their dominance in the shorter format of the game as well when they take on England in the three-match T20I series, starting on Monday (March 4) in Guwahati. With the 2020 T20 World Cup just under a year away, both sides will be keen to start their road to the marquee tournament on the right note.