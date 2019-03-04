India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Guwahati: England Overpower India by 41 Runs

13:29(IST)

OUT! Brunt returns for her final spell. First ball is worked away towards the onside for a single. Follows up with two dots. Reddy gives herself room and tries to clear the off side but does not get a clean connection. Only for a couple. Reddy then tries to clear the long off fielder but is holed out to Sophia Dunkley. Single to finish off the over. The writing is on the wall now for the hosts.