India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: India Look to Start T20I Series With Victory

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: It was impossible for India to ignore the form of K L Rahul so he has been picked ahead of Manish Pandey. But all his runs recently have come as an opener so it will be a tough one for him to slot in at number four. Unless of course Kohli drops down a slot and Rahul bats at three. The only back up bowler in this line up is Suresh Raina and with the usually reliable Bumrah missing, Kohli will be keeping his fingers crossed that this decision to bowl first doesn't backfire against this terrific England batting
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Take a look at the pitch for the first T20I against England. Thoughts?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZhkIX6xrEH— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2018
It's game time and the boys are off for the first T20I against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ozcgp16i2B— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2018
On the other hand, England skipper Eoin Morgan is hoping to "wisely" use the confidence and experience they have gained by drubbing Australia as they gear up to clash with India, which is likely to be a more challenging team for the hosts.
"Generally it is a different challenge particularly when you play against subcontinent teams. It normally exposes sides like ourselves, South Africa and Australia to spin, reverse swing and other different challenges to that we are normally used to. But we are in the middle of our summer and we have played a lot of cricket. Hopefully we will be able to deal with it," Morgan said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said he wasn't surprised with Buttler's recent success for the national team.
"I am not surprised the way Jos has played. I mean we've all known about his ability in the past as well. It is just that he's got more opportunity to play for Rajasthan Royals in this season to show his skill set, and he's certainly enjoying that role at the top of the order," he said.
"It was lovely to watch him play because when you gain momentum in this format, and you continue for that long, it always feels good to watch."
"From that point of view, I really enjoyed watching him bat. Apart from that, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali were in our team (Royal Challengers Bangalore) as well. We had a great time together," Kohli added.
Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: I am curious to see if India can find a place for Krunal Pandya. He only got into the squad because of an injury to Washington Sundar but offers a compelling choice for Virat Kohli. India don't have a frontline sixth bowling option, especially as Suresh Raina hasn't bowled much since he came back into the mix. If Krunal plays, he will offer that additional option against a strong England batting line up besides of course his batting and fielding abilities.
Heaping praises on England's current form, which saw the hosts outclass a hapless Australia 6-0 in a recent limited over series, the 29-year-old Kohli felt that English players' participation in the various domestic T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) have contributed a lot in their growth.
Kohli also felt that the participation of English players in the IPL has only increased the "warmth" among rival players. "It (the IPL) is going to make relations between the two teams even better. I think because England haven't played so much IPL cricket, there was never that familiarity or that sort of warmth between the two teams as much as we have with the other teams," he said.
"Purely because we didn't know the guys enough to be able to have conversations with them. I think this season has broken that barrier to a great extent."
"I heard a lot of people are keen to go and play and they should. Why not, it's a great league to play in. As Jos (Buttler) has been saying for months now, it has done great things to his mindset and he's taking that on in every format," Kohli added.
With less than a year to go for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday indicated at trying a few combinations in the playing XI as they gear up for the challenging series against England, starting with the first of the three Twenty20 Internationals here on Tuesday.
"With that major tournament coming, it gives you an opportunity to test your bench strength, try out fringe players and test their characters as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the opening game.
"We are certainly going to try a lot of cricketers as well in the T20 matches, test their characters, test their skills and work out accordingly who will be the next lot to come in, especially to the limited overs format and from there on, they can build on it and play Test cricket as well," he added.
