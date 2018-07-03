Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: India Look to Start T20I Series With Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 3, 2018, 9:43 PM IST

1st T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester 03 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:49(IST)

Just 10 minutes away from live action now, do send us your views on the team and the game on social media. Tag us on Facebook and Twitter @cricketnext!

21:46(IST)

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: It was impossible for India to ignore the form of K L Rahul so he has been picked ahead of Manish Pandey. But all his runs recently have come as an opener so it will be a tough one for him to slot in at number four. Unless of course Kohli drops down a slot and Rahul bats at three. The only back up bowler in this line up is Suresh Raina and with the usually reliable Bumrah missing, Kohli will be keeping his fingers crossed that this decision to bowl first doesn't backfire against this terrific England batting

21:45(IST)

So, that's the big news then. Unlucky for Dinesh Karthik as he misses out for Raina, Kohli probably going in with an extra left-hander in the middle-order there. KL Rahul's ominous form also means he is in the playing XI!

21:36(IST)

21:35(IST)

Here is the India squad!

21:28(IST)

So, some interesting piece of news coming in from Old Trafford is that we have a special screen which will broadcast the England-Colombia football game!

21:23(IST)

PITCH REPORT: Pitch is devoid of any grass. It looks a belter of a track. Pitch is such you can bat first or bat second. It won't matter much. Long-boundaries are present at the ground

21:22(IST)

One major worry for India will be the injury to Jasprit Bumrah, he has emerged as India's no.1 limited-overs bowlers over the past few years. He was also Kohli's go to guys in the death overs. In his absence, all the pressure will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

21:11(IST) Here is a look at the pitch and it looks like an absolute belter!
21:08(IST)

It will also be interesting to see if India goes with Deepak Chahar or Krunal Pandya, both were part of the India A team which triumphed in the tri-series, playing the final yesterday against England Lions. Chahar had an impressive performance there,picking 3/58.

21:00(IST)

While we wait for the game to begin, here's a recap of an extraordinary performance from Aaron Finch earlier today when he smashed his own record for the highest individual score in a T20I!

21:00(IST) Aaron Finch Slams World Record Score in Australia's Demolition of Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch set a new world record for the highest individual T20I score as he blasted his way to 172 from 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday and guided Australia to a 100-run win in their second tri-series encounter.

20:59(IST) The players are now on their way to the ground as the excitement builds up for the big game!
20:50(IST)

On the other hand, England skipper Eoin Morgan is hoping to "wisely" use the confidence and experience they have gained by drubbing Australia as they gear up to clash with India, which is likely to be a more challenging team for the hosts.
"Generally it is a different challenge particularly when you play against subcontinent teams. It normally exposes sides like ourselves, South Africa and Australia to spin, reverse swing and other different challenges to that we are normally used to. But we are in the middle of our summer and we have played a lot of cricket. Hopefully we will be able to deal with it," Morgan said on Monday.

20:45(IST)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said he wasn't surprised with Buttler's recent success for the national team.
"I am not surprised the way Jos has played. I mean we've all known about his ability in the past as well. It is just that he's got more opportunity to play for Rajasthan Royals in this season to show his skill set, and he's certainly enjoying that role at the top of the order," he said.
"It was lovely to watch him play because when you gain momentum in this format, and you continue for that long, it always feels good to watch."
"From that point of view, I really enjoyed watching him bat. Apart from that, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali were in our team (Royal Challengers Bangalore) as well. We had a great time together," Kohli added.

20:38(IST)

All of you can answer the poll question here on the link given below:

20:37(IST) POLL | Should Krunal Pandya Be a Part of Playing XI For T20I Opener Against England?

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was drafted into India's T20I squad for series against England after youngster Washinton Sundar injured himself while playing football at a training session.

20:36(IST)

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: I am curious to see if India can find a place for Krunal Pandya. He only got into the squad because of an injury to Washington Sundar but offers a compelling choice for Virat Kohli. India don't have a frontline sixth bowling option, especially as Suresh Raina hasn't bowled much since he came back into the mix. If Krunal plays, he will offer that additional option against a strong England batting line up besides of course his batting and fielding abilities.

20:32(IST)

Heaping praises on England's current form, which saw the hosts outclass a hapless Australia 6-0 in a recent limited over series, the 29-year-old Kohli felt that English players' participation in the various domestic T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) have contributed a lot in their growth.
Kohli also felt that the participation of English players in the IPL has only increased the "warmth" among rival players. "It (the IPL) is going to make relations between the two teams even better. I think because England haven't played so much IPL cricket, there was never that familiarity or that sort of warmth between the two teams as much as we have with the other teams," he said.
"Purely because we didn't know the guys enough to be able to have conversations with them. I think this season has broken that barrier to a great extent."
"I heard a lot of people are keen to go and play and they should. Why not, it's a great league to play in. As Jos (Buttler) has been saying for months now, it has done great things to his mindset and he's taking that on in every format," Kohli added.

20:27(IST)

With less than a year to go for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday indicated at trying a few combinations in the playing XI as they gear up for the challenging series against England, starting with the first of the three Twenty20 Internationals here on Tuesday.
"With that major tournament coming, it gives you an opportunity to test your bench strength, try out fringe players and test their characters as well," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the opening game.
"We are certainly going to try a lot of cricketers as well in the T20 matches, test their characters, test their skills and work out accordingly who will be the next lot to come in, especially to the limited overs format and from there on, they can build on it and play Test cricket as well," he added.

20:21(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game today. India start their England tour today with the first T20I in Manchester. Kohli and Co were totally dominant against Ireland but now its time for the real challenge. Can the Indian team start the tough tour with a victory?

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: India Look to Start T20I Series With Victory

It was an all-round display from the Indian players in the first T20I. (ICC)

Latest Update: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. England are going in with the same team as their previous T20I against Australia. India meanwhile have left out Karthik, Pandey with KL Rahul getting a game in the middle-order.

PREVIEW: Done with warming up by handing minnows Ireland a sound thrashing, India take on England in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. While India have done consistently well in the shortest format, England — under Eoin Morgan — have become a real force with the influx of aggressive players suited to the T20 format.
The live telecast of 1st T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 10:00 PM (IST) on July 3, 2018(Tuesday) in Old Trafford, Manchester. England vs India, 1st T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
From a team that once relied heavily on captain Morgan and one-off stars like Ben Stokes, the current English unit boasts of several quality players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow. Each of these individuals can run away with the game on their day and the form they are in at present, the Indian bowlers will definitely have their task cut-out.

India have suffered a setback ahead of the series with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with a fractured thumb. Skipper Virat Kohli does have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar to pick from, but missing the spearhead will definitely be a cause for concern. In the last couple of seasons Bumrah has been the go-to-man for Kohli in the death overs.

However, the Indians can take confidence from the fact that they have won 15 of their last 20 T20 internationals and that shows the kind of consistent cricket the team has played in recent times. But then, England too are coming into series after thrashing Australia in the ODI series and the lone T20I. It is undoubtedly a battle of equals with both teams looking to draw first blood in a summer where the teams will also play three ODIs and five Test matches.

The Indian middle-order is an area where Kohli will look to get it right as KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey fight for a slot. The rest of it looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting, followed by Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya will definitely be handed the all-rounder’s responsibility with the two spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — and two pacers — most likely to be Kumar and Yadav — filling up the remaining spots.

Rahul’s good show in the second T20I against Ireland — 70 off just 36 balls — could actually put him slightly ahead in the race against Karthik and Pandey.

England though do not have much to fret over as the team has done exceedingly well ever since they got Buttler at the top of the innings with Roy. If the Indian bowlers have Buttler and Roy at the top, the two are followed by Joe Root, Hales and Bairstow. And with the kind of form they are in, making early inroads is the only way forward for the Indian bowlers. Not to forget the impact skipper Morgan can have late into the innings.

In the bowling department, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been doing a great job and the two picked 12 wickets apiece in the ODIs against Australia. While Rashid followed that up with 3 wickets in the T20I against the Aussies, Ali picked one. While the current crop of Indian batsmen have failed to play spin like the golden generation, it shouldn’t be a major worry in the shortest form of the game.

When it comes to the pacers, it could be a case of three frontline pacers with David Willey, Chris Jordan and Liam Plunkett filling the spots. While Jordan and Plunkett looked impressive against Australia, picking three and two wickets respectively, Willey was slightly more economical and had a wicket to show for his efforts.

The wicket at Old Trafford showed signs of favouring the bowlers in the ODI between England and Australia with Buttler needing to play a spectacular knock to take the English side home, but things should be different when it comes to the slam-bang format of the game and with the weather expected to remain clear, it could be a batting paradise on offer with runs being scored at will.

KEY BATTLES:

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav

Buttler is in the form of his life and having played successfully in the IPL, he does know what the Indian bowlers have to offer. But Kuldeep showed against Ireland in the two T20Is that he can spin a web with his variation and change of pace and it will be interesting to see how Buttler takes on the chinaman bowler.

Jason Roy vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Roy has shown some good performances against the Australian bowlers, but it wasn’t their best attack on offer. Also, with the kind of movement that Kumar manages to get with the new ball, the slips could very well come into play with Roy at the crease.

Liam Plunkett vs Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is in the form of his life and has given the Indian team quality starts at the top. But Plunkett’s awkward bounce off a length could trouble the left-hander who isn’t known to have a sound defence. While he bowled first change against Australia, skipper Morgan could be enticed to hand the new ball to the pacer against the southpaw.

Teams: England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

