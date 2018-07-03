India vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: India Look to Start T20I Series With Victory

20:32(IST)

Heaping praises on England's current form, which saw the hosts outclass a hapless Australia 6-0 in a recent limited over series, the 29-year-old Kohli felt that English players' participation in the various domestic T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) have contributed a lot in their growth.

Kohli also felt that the participation of English players in the IPL has only increased the "warmth" among rival players. "It (the IPL) is going to make relations between the two teams even better. I think because England haven't played so much IPL cricket, there was never that familiarity or that sort of warmth between the two teams as much as we have with the other teams," he said.

"Purely because we didn't know the guys enough to be able to have conversations with them. I think this season has broken that barrier to a great extent."

"I heard a lot of people are keen to go and play and they should. Why not, it's a great league to play in. As Jos (Buttler) has been saying for months now, it has done great things to his mindset and he's taking that on in every format," Kohli added.