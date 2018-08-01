India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 at Edgbaston: Cook, Jennings Start Steady

14:48(IST)

Curious Case of Cheteshwar Pujara: There is no doubt that Cheteshwar Pujara is a key member of this Indian outfit in whites but his sketchy form outside of the subcontinent has time and time again hampered his progress. Out of the 4,531 runs that he has scored in Tests, only 21.09 % of Pujara's runs have come outside Asia. Moreover, he averages a stunning 65.0 in Asia, which drops to a paltry 27.3 outside the continent. Pujara has 14 Test tons to his name so far, out of which only one has come outside Asia, that too in 2013 (since then he has played 30 Innings outside Asia).Pujara's stats in England reveal a none too impressive picture. In the 5 matches that he played on the last tour, Pujara managed to score just 222 runs at an average of under 22.2. To add to his misery, Pujara didn't do well either for Yorkshire in County cricket nor during the warm-up game against Essex (1 & 23). Although, Pujara should make the cut for the first Test, if the runs don’t go up against his name, his position will once again become a subject for debate.