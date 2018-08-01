Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 at Edgbaston: Cook, Jennings Start Steady

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 3:47 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:52(IST)

Yadav going short there and paying the price, Cook gets on top of the bounce and hits it for a boundary on the offside. Then, later in the over he strays onto the pads  and hits it towards the deep square leg boundary. Yadav being really ordinary and erratic here at the moment, has conceded 19 runs from 3 overs and England are 20/0

15:49(IST)

Ishant concedes just 1 run from that over, pretty much similar to his previous over as he gets the ball to go away from the left-handers. England openers leaving the ball quite well at the moment and India would like to ask more questions. The hosts are 10/0 after 4 overs here

15:44(IST)

Expensive over that from Umesh as he strays onto the pads a couple of times and Jennings makes the most of it. England are 9/0 after 3 overs, they will be happy. Indian pacers should be looking to pitch the ball further up as long as the ball is new and there is some movement.

15:41(IST)

FOUR! Jennings with the first boundary of the day, Yadav strays a bit with his line and slips onto the pads. Jennings just flicks it past the wicket-keeper and into the fine leg boundary. England are 6/0 here

15:40(IST)

Ishant Sharma making the ball move and how, the pitch certainly has something in it for the quicker bowlers. Sharma getting the ball to go away from the left-hander, six balls that go away from Cook. The Indian pacer will be hoping to sort out his length a bit and get a few to nip back in. England are 1/0 after 2 overs

15:34(IST)

Umesh Yadav bowling the first over here and he is certainly getting some movement. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings are opening the bowling for England. Yadav bowling at around 80-85 mph, the speed will increase for sure. India will be looking for some early wickets with the new ball here! First over gone, and England are 1/0

15:22(IST)

Skipper Virat Kohli during toss: We were thinking about bowling first so this doesn’t change anything for us. The conditions are overcast and we want to make the most of it. There's always excitement and anticipation, it's a long series and we are well prepared for it. I think we have the bowlers for this pitch and we need to focus on our skills and we need to play positively and get the results.

15:19(IST)

There has been a lot of speculation about the make-up of India’s playing XI for the opening Test against England. In the end, India fielded a side comprising of four fast bowlers and just one spinner. Perhaps the bigger talking point was the exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara, with India preferring K L Rahul for his spot at number three behind the established opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan & Murali Vijay. Pujara has endured a dry patch of late and failed in both innings of the warm-up match as well. 

15:09(IST)

The big talking point here is that India are playing just one spinner in Ashwin. Also, Pujara has been dropped in favour of Rahul and looking at the recent form of the middle-order batsman, it seems to be the right call. 

15:07(IST)

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

15:05(IST)
15:02(IST)

TOSS: England have won the toss and skipper Joe Root has opted to bat first in the first Test of this blockbuster series. Root says during the toss that the wicket looks good for batting and that is why they have opted to bat first.

14:52(IST)

The toss is just few minutes away now and once again it will have a huge bearing on the result of the match. Both the teams will look bowl first looking at the overcast conditions of the venue. The pacers will be licking their lips just by having a look at the conditions here.

14:48(IST)

14:44(IST)

14:38(IST)
14:34(IST)

There has been a lot of controversy around leg-spinner Adil Rashid's comeback into Test after quitting the longest format two years ago. He has been picked for the first Test after an impressive ODI series outing. Stokes will give the balance to the English team with his batting and bowling and will be eager to prove his value in the series. He, along with, Alastair Cook, Root, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will have the bulk of responsibility of scoring runs. For the first Test which will be England's 1000th, the hosts have picked two young batsmen in Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan -- both will be desperate to justify their captain's faith in them.

14:26(IST)

Vijay, Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are proven performers in the overseas conditions and India will rely on them to put big scores. To counter them, England will depend on their pace bowlers who will look to exploit the home conditions to the fullest. James Anderson (540 wickets in 138 Tests) and Stuart Broad (417 wickets in 118 Tests) have huge experience and they will be supported by youngster Sam Curran and all-rounder Ben Stokes in the first Test, captain Joe Root confirmed his line-up on Tuesday.

14:21(IST)

India also have a couple of crucial calls to make in the batting department. The form and performance of top-order batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara has been a worry, even as voices have been growing for Lokesh Rahul's selection to open the batting with Murali Vijay.  Dhawan struggled in the T2OI series before making scores of 40, 36, 44 in the ODIs. While he made a pair of ducks in the warm-up game against Essex ahead of the Tests to help his critics, Rahul made 58 in the middle order and 36 not out when given the chance to open in the second innings. Pujara posted scores of 1 and 23 against Essex.

14:17(IST)

India may field one spinner and that could be a big decision to make. The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have shouldered the responsibility to lead the spin attack for a long time but the inclusion of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has made the issue interesting as the skipper is likely to go with any one of them.  Jadeja is expected to be the least-expected to be picked. What could favour Ashwin is his experience and his handy batting skills. Kuldeep impressed everyone in the recently-concluded limited overs game against the hosts but playing a five-day game will be a completely different scenario and the skipper might be tempted to include him in the playing XI.

14:12(IST)

Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for some time, Kohli will leave out one of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in his fast bowling attack, which will be further boosted by all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Considering it is a long five-match series, India need to be wary of the physical toll on the pacers and Kohli will have to utilise them smartly. The pacers will need to fire collectively and be ready at every opportunity because rotation will be a key factor.

14:08(IST)

Coming into this series, India must take heart from the way they fought against South Africa away even though they lost the series 1-2. India were impressive in all of the three Tests but in the first two Tests, they let the hosts off the hook. In the third Test, India pulled off a brilliant win which should give the side confidence and belief that no matter what the conditions are, the team is capable enough to at least be competitive. The biggest positive from the South Africa tour was the fact that the bowlers managed to pick 10 South African wickets in each of the six innings.

14:05(IST)

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. And now under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India are bracing up for a stern test in difficult English conditions. In this long tour of England, India won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but they suffered a set-back in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber. Following the loss in the ODIs, India will look to make a strong comeback -- but in a different format which challenges every cricketer to the hilt.

14:04(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first day of the first Test between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The two teams are scheduled to play five matches over the next six weeks and it is could go on to be one of the closely contested series between the two giants of the game.

Alastair Cook. (Getty Images)

Live Updates: Ishant Sharma making the ball move and how, the pitch certainly has something in it for the quicker bowlers. Sharma getting the ball to go away from the left-hander, six balls that go away from Cook. Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first in the first match of the series.

Preview:

So, it’s nearly time. Five Test matches over six weeks and the first of those starts in Edgbaston on Wednesday. India have been in these parts for over a month now, playing limited overs matches and a token warm-up game, but on the eve of the Test, there is a lot to ponder for the visiting team as far as their composition is concerned. Historically, India have struggled at Birmingham. The two teams have clashed six times at this venue, with England winning five and one draw in 1986. The added incentive for the hosts of course is to put in a strong performance on a historic occasion as they become the first team to feature in 1000 Tests. Looking at the last five encounters between the two sides, India find themselves having the upper hand, having won four match (all victories coming on Indian soil). However, in England, MS Dhoni-led Indian team were trounced 0-4 and 1-3 on their last two tours in 2011 and 2014 respectively. For India to better that dismal record in this series, they will need to ensure they put their best foot forward. And for that to happen, there’s a few problem areas to overcome.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have often said that Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are their first-choice openers in the longest format. The last time these two took to the crease in a Test, both Dhawan and Vijay struck respective majestic tons to once again display their batting credentials at the top. However, KL Rahul presents a strong case for selection on the back of his eye-catching form in recent months. Rahul has expressed desire to open the batting in media interactions India but Kohli has so far stuck with his mantra of 'don't tinker with things that aren’t damaged'. But with Dhawan being dismissed for a pair in both the innings of the warm-up game against Essex, the management could be tempted to try Rahul (58 & 36*) at the top — like they did in the second innings of this three-day game.

There is no doubt that Cheteshwar Pujara is a key member of this Indian outfit in whites but his sketchy form outside of the subcontinent has time and time again hampered his progress. Out of the 4,531 runs that he has scored in Tests, only 21.09 % of Pujara's runs have come outside Asia. Moreover, he averages a stunning 65.0 in Asia, which drops to a paltry 27.3 outside the continent. Pujara has 14 Test tons to his name so far, out of which only one has come outside Asia, that too in 2013 (since then he has played 30 Innings outside Asia).Pujara's stats in England reveal a none too impressive picture. In the 5 matches that he played on the last tour, Pujara managed to score just 222 runs at an average of under 22.2. To add to his misery, Pujara didn't do well either for Yorkshire in County cricket nor during the warm-up game against Essex (1 & 23). Although, Pujara should make the cut for the first Test, if the runs don’t go up against his name, his position will once again become a subject for debate.

Under the stewardship of Shastri, the Indian team has introduced a number of young players into the squad. However, Dinesh Karthik bucked that trend by convincing the selectors to give him a recall ahead of injured wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. There is no denying the fact that Karthik has earned his spot based on his recent domestic performances with Tamil Nadu, as well as his scintillating show in white-ball International cricket. However, at 33, Karthik will know that 20-year old Pant is waiting in the wings for his chance to shine. What tips the balance in favour of Karthik is that he has prior experience of playing in England as he was part of the series-winning Indian team of 2007. In 6 innings in England, Karthik has scored 263 runs, including three fifties, playing a crucial role in the outcome.

Rain has been coming down heavily in Birmingham in the past few days and that may force India to go in with a pace-heavy attack. With both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, India have to think long and hard about the combination they choose to field. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav remain the front-runners to share the shiny Duke ball and if India opts for another seamer then Mohammed Shami comes into the picture. It is unlikely that Shardul Thakur will make his Test debut just yet. However, in the past, away spinners have done well at this venue and that could tip the scale in favour of the celebrated spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are ranked third and fifth in the latest ICC rankings. Looking at the past record of these two stalwarts, the decision-makers would think twice before including Kuldeep Yadav in the line-up, but because of his performances in the limited-over formats in England, the left-arm wrist-spinner remains in the mix.

Squads: England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad. India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

