India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 at Edgbaston: Root, Bairstow Keep England on Track

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 7:54 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:09(IST)

ENG marching on

The partnership between J Bairstow and J Root completes a fifty runs stand.

This is ENG’s third consecutive fifty plus partnership for the 4th wicket in Tests.

20:06(IST)

50 partnership is up between Root and Bairstow here, took just 76 deliveries. India can do with a wicket before Tea here, both these batsmen looking well settled at the moment. England are 162/3

20:05(IST)

Bairstow gets an outside edge but it goes through the vacant gully region for a boundary. Frustrating for India and Kohli but there have been a couple that have gone through that region. Kohli now moves the third slip to gully, England are 160/3.

20:01(IST)

Ashwin concedes 2 runs from the final delivery here as another quiet over comes to an end. India will be hoping to pick a wicket here to make this pressure pay off. England are 155/3 after 51 overs

19:58(IST)

Hardik Pandya into the attack now and straight away a couple of  poor shots from Joe Root. Playing away from the body and poking at the ball there, luckily for him, he fails to get any bat on them. England are 153/3 after 50 overs here

19:54(IST)

Bairstow htting one over deep midwicket for a boundary as Ashwin comes back into the attack. He has really settled well after that early tentativeness. England move onto 153/3 after 49 overs here

19:50(IST)

Umesh again drifting onto the pads couple of times and paying the price. Root getting a boundary and then picking up a couple of runs on the leg side. England move closer to 150 with both these batsmen looking good. England are 148/3 after 48 overs here

19:46(IST)

Ishant now concedes just 2 runs in that over, not much happening in the game at the moment as both the batsmen look rather comfortable against Ishant and Umesh. Kohli might well be looking at Shami or Ashwin to come back into the attack now

19:40(IST)

England getting 1s and 2s too easily at the moment here. Kohli can do with some more close in fielders at the moment. England are 139/3 here after 46 overs

19:36(IST)

Ravi Shastri taking a nap here as England batsmen consolidate here, Bairstow who was looking a bit tentative in the beginning starting to play his shots. Maybe its also to do the fact that Shami is no longer bowling here. Umesh and Ishant haven't been in the best of forms yet

19:31(IST)

Root stepping up for ENG

J Root completes his 41st Test fifty and his 9th fifty v IND.

This is his 3rd fifty v IND in last 5 Test innings .

19:26(IST)

50! Joe Root completes his half-century and it has been a fine innings from the England skipper. Came in after Cook's early dismissal and he has looked comfortable on the crease. Hit six boundaries and looked at ease against spin. England  move to 125/3.

19:25(IST)

D Malan gone for 8 runs, in the last 5 Test innings he has scored 107 runs at an average of 21.40.

19:21(IST)

Bairstow looking a bit tentative at the crease and Shami getting the ball to move at speed here. He will be backing himself to get another wicket here. England are 122/3 after 42 overs here

19:17(IST)

Joe Root quickly approaching his half-century here, hits a splendid cover drive after meeting the ball on the full and going through the covers. He is batting on 47 here and England are 120/3

19:14(IST)

Shami certainly bowling with his tail-up, bowling fast and also getting swing. India will hope he can continue in the same rhythm here. The visitors will want to see the back of Joe Root as quickly as possible here. England are 113/3 here after 40 overs

19:09(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs and its again Shami who gets the wicket. Gets one to jag back into Malan who is hit right in front of the stumps. A loud appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Malan goes for the review but its umpire's call on impact and also the stumps. England keep the review but India get an important wicket. Malan walks back for 8 and England are 112/3

19:04(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Root completes 6000 Test runs. He becomes the 15th England cricketer to reach the landmark. Also he is the 4th Fastest English batsmen after WR Hammond (ENG)-114 innings , L Hutton (ENG) and KF Barrington (ENG)-116 innings to reach this landmark. Root is playing his 127* Test innings.

19:02(IST)

Ashwin comes into the attack and straight away a loud appeal as Malan comes down the track. He is hit on the boot and India appeal but its turned down, Kohli goes for a review and replays show he was hit outside the line and that saves him. India lose a review and England are 108/2

18:59(IST)

Shami goes short but its down the leg side, giving Malan plenty of time to pull one away for a boundary. Also answers the question why bowlers aren't bowling short here, absolutely nothing in the pitch and the ball is just there to be hit if its short. England are 107/2 here after 38 overs

18:55(IST)

A maiden from Ishant Sharma, the wicket seems to have given some sort of spark to this Indian bowling. Ishant getting the ball to move quite a bit here. He is pitching the ball up and will be looking to make the batsman play a lot more

18:49(IST)

Excellent over from Shami, not the best way to get a wicket but you can't say he didn't deserve it. Has been the standout fast bowler for India today and gets the reward for his hardwork. England are 100/2 after 33 overs

18:45(IST)

WICKET! The curse strikes, Jennings, who was looking good has to depart and in rather unlucky fashion here. Shami comes into the attack and the ball comes back in to take the inside edge before slowly rolling onto the stumps. It has enough to remove a bail! India won't mind that though. England are 98/2 as Jennings departs for 42.

18:42(IST)

Good probing over from Umesh that, getting the ball to go away from Root before bowling the in-swinger. Hits Root on the pads but doing a bit too much, would have missed the leg-stump by some distance. England 98/1 after 35 overs here

18:38(IST)

A word of praise for Keaton Jennings here who has looked really solid after that early reprieve, England have tried quite a few openers with Cook in the past few years but in Jennings they might have a solution. He is currently batting on 42 and looks set for a half-century.

18:31(IST)

Ishant Sharma concedes just 1 run in the over and he looks more likely to get a wicket here, but its the same old mistakes that must be so frustrating for the team management. The bowlers not bowling consistently in one area to build enough pressure! Right now, India relying more on a special delivery rather than setting the batsmen up!

18:25(IST)

Umesh getting the ball to swing but he is not consistently bowling in the same area to build pressure. A couple of good deliveries followed by a few ordinary ones. England batsmen won't be worried by that. England are 91/1 after 31 overs

18:21(IST)

Ishant concedes just 2 runs from the over but again, not troubling the batsmen much. The pitch seems to have eased out a bit with the sun taking away the moisture. It should also bring spinners into play or should we say spinner- since India is only playing Ashwin!

18:16(IST)

A delivery that sums up Umesh's day so far, it pitched wide and kept on going away, between Karthik and first slip for a boundary. England 87/1 after 29 overs here and Kohli might well have to look for someone other than Umesh to pick a wicket here

18:13(IST)

Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings here after lunch..he had a rather forgettable first session and will be looking to bounce back strongly to repay the selectors faith!

Joe Root. (AP Image)

Preview:

So, it’s nearly time. Five Test matches over six weeks and the first of those starts in Edgbaston on Wednesday. India have been in these parts for over a month now, playing limited overs matches and a token warm-up game, but on the eve of the Test, there is a lot to ponder for the visiting team as far as their composition is concerned. Historically, India have struggled at Birmingham. The two teams have clashed six times at this venue, with England winning five and one draw in 1986. The added incentive for the hosts of course is to put in a strong performance on a historic occasion as they become the first team to feature in 1000 Tests. Looking at the last five encounters between the two sides, India find themselves having the upper hand, having won four match (all victories coming on Indian soil). However, in England, MS Dhoni-led Indian team were trounced 0-4 and 1-3 on their last two tours in 2011 and 2014 respectively. For India to better that dismal record in this series, they will need to ensure they put their best foot forward. And for that to happen, there’s a few problem areas to overcome.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have often said that Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are their first-choice openers in the longest format. The last time these two took to the crease in a Test, both Dhawan and Vijay struck respective majestic tons to once again display their batting credentials at the top. However, KL Rahul presents a strong case for selection on the back of his eye-catching form in recent months. Rahul has expressed desire to open the batting in media interactions India but Kohli has so far stuck with his mantra of 'don't tinker with things that aren’t damaged'. But with Dhawan being dismissed for a pair in both the innings of the warm-up game against Essex, the management could be tempted to try Rahul (58 & 36*) at the top — like they did in the second innings of this three-day game.

There is no doubt that Cheteshwar Pujara is a key member of this Indian outfit in whites but his sketchy form outside of the subcontinent has time and time again hampered his progress. Out of the 4,531 runs that he has scored in Tests, only 21.09 % of Pujara's runs have come outside Asia. Moreover, he averages a stunning 65.0 in Asia, which drops to a paltry 27.3 outside the continent. Pujara has 14 Test tons to his name so far, out of which only one has come outside Asia, that too in 2013 (since then he has played 30 Innings outside Asia).Pujara's stats in England reveal a none too impressive picture. In the 5 matches that he played on the last tour, Pujara managed to score just 222 runs at an average of under 22.2. To add to his misery, Pujara didn't do well either for Yorkshire in County cricket nor during the warm-up game against Essex (1 & 23). Although, Pujara should make the cut for the first Test, if the runs don’t go up against his name, his position will once again become a subject for debate.

Under the stewardship of Shastri, the Indian team has introduced a number of young players into the squad. However, Dinesh Karthik bucked that trend by convincing the selectors to give him a recall ahead of injured wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. There is no denying the fact that Karthik has earned his spot based on his recent domestic performances with Tamil Nadu, as well as his scintillating show in white-ball International cricket. However, at 33, Karthik will know that 20-year old Pant is waiting in the wings for his chance to shine. What tips the balance in favour of Karthik is that he has prior experience of playing in England as he was part of the series-winning Indian team of 2007. In 6 innings in England, Karthik has scored 263 runs, including three fifties, playing a crucial role in the outcome.

Rain has been coming down heavily in Birmingham in the past few days and that may force India to go in with a pace-heavy attack. With both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, India have to think long and hard about the combination they choose to field. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav remain the front-runners to share the shiny Duke ball and if India opts for another seamer then Mohammed Shami comes into the picture. It is unlikely that Shardul Thakur will make his Test debut just yet. However, in the past, away spinners have done well at this venue and that could tip the scale in favour of the celebrated spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are ranked third and fifth in the latest ICC rankings. Looking at the past record of these two stalwarts, the decision-makers would think twice before including Kuldeep Yadav in the line-up, but because of his performances in the limited-over formats in England, the left-arm wrist-spinner remains in the mix.

Squads: England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad. India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

